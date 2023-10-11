Timothée Chalamet teams up with Martin Scorsese on his go-to date night fragrance

Sentiment captures the transformative power of fragrances, allowing individuals to create memorable moments.

"When you put on Bleu de Chanel, you're emphasising a distinct experience, or maybe a certain look, occasion, or date," Timothée Chalamet tells Hello! Fashion. In his own words, Chalamet expressed the unique allure of his go-to cologne. (In case you had any doubts as to what the American-French actor spritzes, earlier this year he became the face of Chanel's iconic fragrance.)

As one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, Chalamet has worked with the biggest names in the business. Now he is collaborating for the first time with legendary director Martin Scorsese. Bleu de Chanel’s latest campaign introduces a groundbreaking short film set to be released on October 16th.

Olivier Polge, Chanel’s In-House Perfumer-Creator, praised Bleu de Chanel for having, “just the right amount of conviction and intensity to represent a man who refuses to be typecast.” Makes sense for a man known for his versatility and intense performances; Chalamet’s 2017 breakthrough in the critically acclaimed film Call Me by Your Name earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. His talent has continued to shine in movies like Dune, Beautiful Boy, and Little Women. “If something doesn’t evoke fear, it’s not challenging enough for you to do,” Timothée tells us.

An exclusive look behind the scenes of Chanel's latest film

Scorsese, who previously directed the initial Bleu de Chanel campaign in 2010, harnessed his creative brilliance once again to depict the multifaceted nature of a man defining his own path. In a world often blinded by the glare of fame, Chalamet portrays a character embarking on a profound journey of self-discovery, guided solely by his instincts. This role was meticulously crafted for him, reflecting a deeply candid narrative.

Scorsese acknowledged the evolving landscape of celebrity, remarking, "The world has changed. There's another aspect to celebrity in a way, which is even more extreme than 10 or 15 years ago." As the world stood still over the ‘hard launch’ of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the US Open last month, the statement feels more poignant now than ever.

Through Chalamet's portrayal and Scorsese's vision, Bleu de Chanel not only represents a fragrance but also a profound statement about embracing one's true self in the face of societal expectations. Get the popcorn ready, we can't wait to watch.