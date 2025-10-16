Why one of Victoria's Secret's most iconic models didn't walk the runway in 2025

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Kendall Jenner didn't walk the 2025 Victoria's Secret's runway
The last time the supermodel walked for the American brand was in 2018

Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lime, Bella Hadid, Jasmine Tookes, Alex Consani, Gigi Hadid, Yasmin Wijnaldum and Alessandra Ambrosio walk the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Steiner Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayDeputy Digital Editor
34 minutes ago
On Wednesday, all eyes were on New York, as the Victoria’s Secret fashion show returned for 2025 - its second consecutive year since its much-hyped relaunch. Among the glittering lineup of Angels and newcomers who took to the runway, one familiar face was notably absent.

While iconic Angels, including Candice Swanepoel, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid and Jasmine Tookes, brought their signature VS glamour, fresh faces, including Adut Akech, Angel Reese and Emily Ratajkowski, walked with their wings for the first time. 

Missing from the extensive list of It-girls who gathered at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn, where the illustrious event was held, was Kendall Jenner. 

The supermodel, who has previously fronted Victoria’s Secret campaigns and walked alongside her close friend Gigi Hadid at numerous shows, was a surprising no-show this year.

Kendall Jenner on the catwalk (Photo by Andrew H Walker/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)© Penske Media via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner on the catwalk for Victoria's Secret in 2018

Though Kendall hasn't addressed her absence, it's ot the first time she's skipped the VS runway. The last time she appeared in a VS show was 2019, also sitting out on last year's revival show. 

The 29-year-old has previously spoken out about pre-show nerves in an interview with Elle. She said: “I used to get really nervous during fashion shows. I feel like when you’re walking on the runway - I say this from experience - you’re just thinking, ‘Walk straight! Walk straight!’ - and you try to just focus on that. Especially me, because I used to get really nervous when I knew people in the audience. I would try and force myself to zone out.” 

Model Kendall Jenner from California walks the runway during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory on November 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)© Getty Images for Victoria's Secr
She made her runway debut for the brand in 2015

With that said, Kendall walked just one show during Paris Fashion Week last month - on L’Oreal’s Le Défilé: A Celebration of Women’s Empowerment runway, and seems to have shifted her focus in recent years.

In a recent interview with Vogue she said: “I swear to God, I’m going to stop everything and just design homes,” she said. “I’m not kidding.”

Will Kendall say goodbye to the runway and hello to interior design at some point? watch this space...

