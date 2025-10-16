Why one of Victoria's Secret's most iconic models didn't walk the runway in 2025

On Wednesday, all eyes were on New York, as the Victoria’s Secret fashion show returned for 2025 - its second consecutive year since its much-hyped relaunch. Among the glittering lineup of Angels and newcomers who took to the runway, one familiar face was notably absent.

While iconic Angels, including Candice Swanepoel, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid and Jasmine Tookes, brought their signature VS glamour, fresh faces, including Adut Akech, Angel Reese and Emily Ratajkowski, walked with their wings for the first time.

Missing from the extensive list of It-girls who gathered at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn, where the illustrious event was held, was Kendall Jenner.

The supermodel, who has previously fronted Victoria’s Secret campaigns and walked alongside her close friend Gigi Hadid at numerous shows, was a surprising no-show this year.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Kendall Jenner on the catwalk for Victoria's Secret in 2018

Though Kendall hasn't addressed her absence, it's ot the first time she's skipped the VS runway. The last time she appeared in a VS show was 2019, also sitting out on last year's revival show.

The 29-year-old has previously spoken out about pre-show nerves in an interview with Elle. She said: “I used to get really nervous during fashion shows. I feel like when you’re walking on the runway - I say this from experience - you’re just thinking, ‘Walk straight! Walk straight!’ - and you try to just focus on that. Especially me, because I used to get really nervous when I knew people in the audience. I would try and force myself to zone out.”

© Getty Images for Victoria's Secr She made her runway debut for the brand in 2015

With that said, Kendall walked just one show during Paris Fashion Week last month - on L’Oreal’s Le Défilé: A Celebration of Women’s Empowerment runway, and seems to have shifted her focus in recent years.

In a recent interview with Vogue she said: “I swear to God, I’m going to stop everything and just design homes,” she said. “I’m not kidding.”

Will Kendall say goodbye to the runway and hello to interior design at some point? watch this space...