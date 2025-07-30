What we know about the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 so far

Grab your prettiest panties and get those wings ready. Following its 2024 comeback, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is returning to the runway - set to make a splash later this year.

The brand teased its big return via social media, sharing a clip alongside the caption: “Lights, Camera, Angels: The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 is returning. Download the VS app to get exclusive details.”

Although an official date and location are still under wraps, anticipation is already mounting for the next instalment following the brand’s return last October - its first runway spectacle since 2018.

Following a six-year-long hiatus, the highly-anticipated bash returned to the style sphere with a bang, welcoming swathes of celebrities and influencers alike through its jewel-encrusted doors.

© Getty Images for Victoria's Secr Lila Moss and Candice Swanepoel backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

Staged at Brooklyn Navy Yard, the 2024 show delivered a heady blend of nostalgia and newness. Iconic Angels including Adriana Lima, Taylor Hill, Jasmine Tookes and Alessandra Ambrosio shared the spotlight with next-gen names like Grace Elizabeth and Alex Consani, while powerhouse performances by Cher, Tyla, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa turned the runway into a full-blown cultural moment.

Supermodel and former host of America’s Next Top Model, Tyra Banks, closed the show, with the Hadid sisters and mother-daughter duo Kate and Lila Moss all hitting the runway for the globally-known brand.

© WWD via Getty Images Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel, Jasmine Tookes, Paloma Elsesser, Barbara Palvin returned to the runway

Fans are already flocking to the comments section, eagerly weighing in on this year’s anticipated return of the glittering runway spectacle. The buzz is building - and fast.

“We want the old glamour, the glitter, the amazing hair, VSFS 2008 make up (for example), WINGS!! We want attitude, amazing line up, call Karolina Kurkova, Kate Grigorieva, Jessica Stam, change the shoes brand (Brian Atwood, Nicholas Kirkwood for example). Give us the best from the old VSFS with the vision of VS,” wrote one, while another said: “We need the glitter runway back this time.”

Stay tuned for more details.