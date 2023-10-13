The 15 most popular Halloween makeup looks for 2023 according to TikTok

Let’s be honest, Halloween for beauty fanatics is just an excuse to put our makeup prowess to the test (and call it 'art' if it goes wrong).

Last year the A-Listers went all out with their fashion and beauty looks, from Kylie Jenner as Frankenstein to Lizzo as Marge Simpson. But for those of us who don't have MUAs on speed dial, TikTok has us covered. And these are the 15 best looks for 2023 according to the social content queens.

Halloween Barbie

Unsurprisingly, Barbie is on the menu for this year. Any excuse to bring back the barbiecore phenomenon is fine with us.

Wednesday Addams

The Tim Burton character who is already dark and mysterious is a versatile one to try out for Halloween. Give her a spooky makeover if you wish, but dressing as the character with a dark lip, black eyeshadow and brunette plaits will suffice.

Saw

This sultry take on a Saw look has amassed over 5.4 million views. Black eyeshadow and red lipstick is all that is required.

Siren

Sirens are humanlike creatures with alluring voices in Greek Mythology. This magical look is also giving major mermaidcore vibes, so create it and style it as you wish.

Joker

A classic character given a cool-girl makeover with this look. The green eyebrows against the purple eyeshadow makes the eyes pop. If the carved smile is too much, going across with just a red lipstik will suffice.

Spider Web

This one is popular because it’s so easy to recreate. For those who only dress up because their friends force them to, simply follow this tutorial with the tools from your makeup bag and pair with any black outfit.

Medusa

Two major trends right now are used to create this look: pearls and tights. Though it looks complex, this whole look uses just one eyeshadow colour.

Jennifer’s Body

The 2009 horror comedy starring Megan Fox jumped back onto our radar earlier this year when Emily Ratajkowski honoured the actress in the coolest Jennifer’s Body t-shirt. A simple look and super dewy skin.

Girl clown

The most feminine clown ever. This puts a girly spin on the classic clown using white, pink and pearls. Now this clown we actually wouldn’t mind seeing in our nightmares.

Chucky

This beauty queen showed how easily chunky can be created with some red brows and a white pen.

Werewolf

This hack is great for a werewolf or any other look that requires scratch marks.

Batgirl

It’s giving contemporary Batman and we’re here for it. This look proves that anything goes,

Heartbreak

This super cute Halloween look combines hearts and kisses with drips of blood.

Reveal Clown

The simplest clown look ever and we're obsessed.

Mermaid

Another summer 2023 movie obsession we're bringing into winter. Uses purple and pearls for an etheral look.

Poison Ivy

Instead of drawing, buy some fake ivy leaves and stick them to your cheeks. Add some green eyeshadow and you’re good to go.