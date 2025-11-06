Lily James nails nonchalant beach babe style in boyfriend shirt

Oh to be Lily James. The actress, singer and all-round creative is currently sunning herself on the shores of a luxury, undisclosed location - an image that’s a far cry from the grey skies of London.

Thankfully, Lily has been generous in sharing snippets from her getaway, fuelling her followers with a much-needed hit of wintertime wanderlust. Taking to social media on Wednesday, the 36-year-old offered a peek into her holiday wardrobe - tempting fans to shed the layers and jet off to a warmer climate.

© @lilyjamesofficial Lily James shared a serene snap of herself at the beach

The star slipped into a loose, pale blue boyfriend shirt teamed with a classic baseball cap while kicking back beachside. She wore her sandy blonde hair down loose in tumbling waves with a seasalt-kissed finish.

The image, which was shared via Instagram, was followed by a series of snaps showing Lily frolicking in the ocean alongside a quote from James Thomson’s Hope Springs. She wore a grey hoodie, a maroon cap and some white linen trousers that were rolled up to the knee as she waded into the iridescent water.

© @lilyjamesofficial The actress opted for a cosy look while enjoying a break from set

When it comes to out-of-office style, Lily and her wardrobe reign supreme. Once again taking to social media over the weekend, the Hollywood insider shared another laid-back look for all to gander at - a sleek, black bikini in a classic bandeau style, which she coolly styled with a white baseball cap.

Hailing from musician Ben Abraham’s merch collection, the hat featured the words ‘Never Been Worse’ in blue lettering. Lily, who is also a singer, previously collaborated with the guitarist, sharing a cover of Cinderella’s A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes on her socials back in the spring of this year.

Armed with her crocheted Prada tote, the star frequently takes to the beach when she has a break from acting. In addition to sleek, cool-girl swimsuits, the actress’ suitcase often comprises longline knit dresses, sandals, tie-dye trackies and tropical floral prints.