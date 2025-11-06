Chloe Kelly perfects the 'naked dress' trend in dazzling sheer chainmail

Chloe Kelly has consistently proved that her skills span much further than just a football pitch. The Lionesses striker has cemented herself as a fashion muse who is completely unafraid to experiment with her sartorial agenda. She proved just as much on Thursday evening, where she stepped out in a showstopping look at the 2025 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year awards, trying her hand at fashion's most daring trend of the moment: the naked dressing trend.

The 27-year-old, who has won the UEFA Women's Euros in both 2022 and 2025 with England, oozed it-girl glamour in a showstopping dress by Beirut-based couture house Azzi & Osta.

The sheer, crystal-embellished gown featured a figure-hugging design, a daring thigh-high split and a see-through chainmail-like texture adorned with sparkling silver embellishments.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Chloe Kelly tried her hand at the naked dressing trend

The controversial yet coveted 'naked dress' trend is currently the fashion world’s current obsession. From Lily Allen's recent revenge dress to Sydney Sweeney's completely sheer, shimmering dress for the Variety Power of Women event, and Kristen Stewart putting a gothic spin on the naked dress in sheer oxblood lace - fashionistas are putting their own personal spin on the daring silhouette.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Her embellished chainmail dress was by Beirut-based couture house Azzi & Osta

Chloe Kelly added a touch of drama to her look with a matching hood, giving the ensemble a futuristic edge. The haute hood reigned supreme in 2023, but has been an iconic fashion statement since the mid-80s. "It was Maison Alaïa that first brought hooded dresses to the mainstream," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau. "The house famously sent singer Grace Jones down the runway in a metallic rose prink hooded gown for its 1986 spring/summer haute couture show in Paris - creating a look that forty years later would become widely coveted by the Hollywood elite."

Once again, the Lionesses legend has proved that her fashion agenda is just as powerful as her right foot.