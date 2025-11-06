Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Chloe Kelly perfects the 'naked dress' trend in dazzling sheer chainmail
Subscribe
Chloe Kelly perfects the 'naked dress' trend in dazzling sheer chainmail

Chloe Kelly perfects the 'naked dress' trend in dazzling sheer chainmail

The Lionesses footballer proved her fashion prowess by following in the footsteps of Sydney Sweeney and Lily Allen

Chloe Kelly attends the 2025 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, held in partnership with The Platinum CardÂ® by American Express, at Claridge's Hotel on November 6, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harpers Bazaar UK)© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Har
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayDeputy Digital Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Chloe Kelly has consistently proved that her skills span much further than just a football pitch. The Lionesses striker has cemented herself as a fashion muse who is completely unafraid to experiment with her sartorial agenda. She proved just as much on Thursday evening, where she stepped out in a showstopping look at the 2025 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year awards, trying her hand at fashion's most daring trend of the moment: the naked dressing trend. 

The 27-year-old, who has won the UEFA Women's Euros in both 2022 and 2025 with England, oozed it-girl glamour in a showstopping dress by Beirut-based couture house Azzi & Osta. 

The sheer, crystal-embellished gown featured a figure-hugging design, a daring thigh-high split and a see-through chainmail-like texture adorned with sparkling silver embellishments. 

Chloe Kelly attends the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards 2025 at Claridges Hotel on November 6, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)© Mike Marsland/WireImage
Chloe Kelly tried her hand at the naked dressing trend

The controversial yet coveted 'naked dress' trend is currently the fashion world’s current obsession. From Lily Allen's recent revenge dress to Sydney Sweeney's completely sheer, shimmering dress for the Variety Power of Women event, and Kristen Stewart putting a gothic spin on the naked dress in sheer oxblood lace - fashionistas are putting their own personal spin on the daring silhouette.

Her embellished chainmail dress was by Beirut-based couture house Azzi & Osta© Mike Marsland/WireImage
Her embellished chainmail dress was by Beirut-based couture house Azzi & Osta

Chloe Kelly added a touch of drama to her look with a matching hood, giving the ensemble a futuristic edge. The haute hood reigned supreme in 2023, but has been an iconic fashion statement since the mid-80s. "It was Maison Alaïa that first brought hooded dresses to the mainstream," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau. "The house famously sent singer Grace Jones down the runway in a metallic rose prink hooded gown for its 1986 spring/summer haute couture show in Paris - creating a look that forty years later would become widely coveted by the Hollywood elite."

Once again, the Lionesses legend has proved that her fashion agenda is just as powerful as her right foot.

Other Topics
More Culture
See more
Read More