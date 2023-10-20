Millie Bobby Brown reveals fiancé Jake Bongiovi borrows her high heels, and we are here for it

In a recent candid Q&A session with fashion platform About You, Millie Bobby Brown, revealed a delightful and unexpected aspect of her relationship with fiancé Jake Bongiovi.

The talented young actress best known for her role in Stranger Things, shared that Jake, son of renowned singer Bongiovi. not only appreciates her sense of style but fully embraces it by occasionally donning her dresses, high-heels, and even complete outfits from her wardrobe.

When asked by a fan ‘Does Jake wear some of my clothes?’ she explained, “He does, sometimes he actually wears full outfits and he slays.”She then went on to say that, “He's into this new t-shirt ‘Expression Is Everything’ he really likes that one. But honestly, he's not opposed to a dress or a high-heel which is everything for me.” This revelation has highlighted a refreshing and inclusive approach to style within their relationship.

Jake's willingness to explore and embrace this style not only showcases his confidence but also underscores the power of fashion as a tool for self-expression, regardless of gender.

© Instagram Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been engaged since April 2023

The Florence By Millie founder recently talks about their relationship in an interview with Glamour. “When I met Jake,” she said, “I just felt I could be loud. He embraced that and encouraged that. And I fell in love with myself while being with him.”

Millie and Jake's openness about his choice to wear his future wife’s clothes has been met with widespread praise for challenging gender norms and celebrating androgyny, as well as challenging the conventional boundaries of what is considered fashionable or acceptable.

The couple's approach to fashion sends a powerful message about acceptance within relationships. It reflects a growing trend where people are more willing to express themselves authentically, breaking free from societal constraints and embracing individuality. Millie and Jake's openness serves as an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts and beyond, encouraging others to be fearless in their style choices.