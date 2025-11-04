Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid just stepped out in matching looks - and fans are seeing double

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are proving that you can match with your friend and still look cool. The It-girl duo were spotted out and about in New York last night for a dinner date, wearing matching outfits and glam. Separately, the duo have always been beauty and fashion icons. The Grammy-award winning singer is known for her cherry red lips, black eyeliner and bold sparkly stage outfits. Whereas, supermodel Gigi always looks the epitome of chic with glowy makeup and her signature cool street style. But together, they have set a new tone for winter, and we are so here for it.

© GC Images Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift matched in New York - from their outfit to their glam

The theme was a sleek, black colour scheme, and their winter coats were very much the focus. Gigi chose an oversized fuzzy trench coat that she layered over a mesh top and paired with shiny leather trousers. The Cruel Summer singer also put her own spin on the noir trend with a short black coat, grey mini skirt and brown snake print knee-high boots. We're so used to seeing Taylor wearing bright looks with a glittery finish, so her shift to muted tones in New York has been an interesting evolution. In case you missed the memo: snake print is very much in this season, just ask Dua Lipa. She recently stepped out for a date night with her boyfriend, Callum Turner, in a leather trench with a similar pattern.

© Getty Images for Columbia Record Dua Lipa also championed snake print in New York

However, It’s not just their outfits that matched last night, the twinning also included their makeup look. The BFF's wore a mauve matte lipstick that we are obsessed with. Taylor usually rocks a crimson red lip, so this cool-toned hue is a big shift and matches Gigi's usual pared-back, glowy glam perfectly. A mauve lip is the perfect colour for the colder months. When applied, it is slightly pink in tone but is also subtle enough to match with lots of different outfits. Although matte lipsticks have taken a backseat to glossy finishes in recent years, we're witnessing its return this year and the It-girls are clearly leading the charge.

Taylor and Gigi just made twinning feel elevated, chic and cool-girl approved.