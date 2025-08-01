Queen Letizia nails fashion's beloved polka dot trend for night out with royal daughters

Without a doubt, the most popular print in the fashion sphere right now is the humble polka dot.

Worn on repeat by the likes of Kaia Gerber, Dua Lipa and Elsa Hosk, the cool-girl approved style is a fan favourite for SS25 - and thanks to Queen Letizia of Spain, it just got the royal seal of approval.

Spotted out and about walking the streets of Palma de Mallorca, with her daughters Leonor and Sofia, the Queen of Spain reminded us exactly why she’s the most stylish royal in Europe.

© Getty Images The stylish Queen perfected the trending print

For the girls' night out, Letizia opted for a floaty, drop waist midi dress, made from a structured white and grey fabric printed with large and in charge polka dots.

To accessorise the on-trend ensemble, the Spanish royal added a pair of strappy black leather flat sandals and a matching tote bag.

© Europa Press via Getty Images A glossy lip was the ultimate summer accessory

For hair and makeup, Letizia perfected her usual combo - wearing her brunette locks down and out in a side parted style while her makeup remained minimal and glowy.

H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau weighed in on the trending print, saying: “Polka dots are endlessly adaptable, hence their longevity in the trends cycle. Yet, there’s no denying they present a make-or-break sartorial situation. Worn well, and the timeless print can serve up sophistication by the bucket load.”

© Getty Images Girl's night never looked so chic

Of course, both daughters matched their stylish mother's energy for the occasion. Leonor donned a pair of khaki trousers and a cute crochet top, accessorising with a round-shaped mini bag and a similar pair of strappy sandals in brown.

Leonor’s younger sister Sofia kept things classic in a black linen midi dress, complete with broderie anglaise detailing on the hemline. Taking style cues from her fashion-forward mother, she wore her hair out in a middle parting and added a lick of deep toned lipgloss.

If you were ever on the fence about polka dots, let it be known that the wearable print is loved by all, even the royal family.