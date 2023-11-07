Queen Letizia divides fashion fans in oversized tiara

Queen Letizia of Spain is undeniably one of the most stylish royals on the planet.

With an ultra-refined, seriously elegant fashion agenda that often possesses an air of Meghan Markle chic, the wife of King Felipe VI is a sophisticated dressing muse.

It’s not often, therefore, that she steps out in an ensemble that has fashion fans completely divided,. Yet the statement tiara she wore for an official trip to Denmark on Monday evening was a major sartorial talking point in the royal fashion watcher community.

Letizia wore a navy embroidered gown with a flattering fitted bodice and a voluminous tulle skirt from Spanish designer Felipe Varela - one of her go-to designers. The Queen also wore the same dress in 2015 and 2017, proving the timelessness of her elegant style agenda.

She paired the stellar dress with Queen Sofia’s sapphire tiered earrings and the all-diamond Fleur de Lis tiara.

Though her look featuring antique jewellery oozed modern princess (well, Queen) glamour, fashion fanatics were not so convinced with her statement jewellery.

Underneath an Instagram post of Letizia’s look by royal fashion account Royal Fashion Police, some felt her dramatic tiara was too big, or was an overkill when paired with her statement diamond and sapphire earrings.

Many fans (like ourselves) were utterly captivated by her dazzling look. One commented: “Letizia looks absolutely gorgeous - this is a fairytale princess moment fit for a queen. Love her hair and dress and jewels,” whilst another said “if you are going to wear a tiara, go big or go home. It's about time someone's big jewels come out to play.” Our sentiments exactly.

What is the Fleur de Lis?

When Queen Ena of Spain married King Alfonso XIII in 1906, the Fleur-de-Lys tiara was her gift from her new husband. It was created by royal jeweller Ansorena in Madrid, and Ena wore it on her wedding day.

Suffice it to say, the bigger the diamonds the better in our book, therefore we're totally obsessed with Letizia's look.