Sydney Sweeney stuns in gothic-inspired velvet corset dress

Actress Sydney Sweeney looked absolutely sensational as she stepped onto the red carpet for the 2025 GQ Men of the Year event taking place at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The Christy actress opted for a scene stealing Versace dress in black velvet, with a stunning corset and fitted silhouette, rippling with 90s sensuality. The Euphoria star is fresh from the press tour of her latest project Christy, a biopic following the life of boxer Christy Martin, who rose to fame in the 1980s and became America's most well known female boxer.

The Anyone But You actress took on quite the physical transformation for the role, which spans Christy's life from the late 80s up to modern day. Sydney has had a mighty busy year, batting off controversy that stemmed from her American Eagle jeans ad with The Housemaid being released later this year (Amanda Seyfried co-stars) and playing Kim Novak in Scandalous! set for release next year.

Sydney was on the red carpet for the illustrious event that marked GQ magazine's 30th birthday being honoured as their Actress of the Year. She appeared on the cover of the magazine, and co-hosted the fancy event alongside Seth Rogan, SZA and Hailey Bieber.

© FilmMagic Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year

For the event, she opted for an archival look by Italian fashion house Versace. The look - which fitted the dress code 90s red carpet perfectly - was a slim fitting gothic inspired velvet dress with plunging corset. Sydney leaned into the 90s energy of the stunning dress with beauty looks to match - opting for a tousled wave in her fresh blonde bob and grunge inspired heavy eyeliner.

© FilmMagic Sydney Sweeney in Versace

And of course, we have to talk about the ultimate 90s accessory - the choker, worn with aplomb here by Sydney, the perfect accompaniment to her dress of choice.

Top marks all round Sydney.