Sydney Sweeney twins with Christy Martin in the ultimate mini shorts sports look

Sydney Sweeney is often the A-list icon lingering on everybody's lips. From her cool-girl-coded outfits to her dramatic hair transformations, her sometimes outlandish collaborations (yes, we're talking about the Dr Squatch bathwater soap) and her major acting roles. She's an It-girl that the world truly can't get enough of.

Right now, the world is focused on her latest role, Christy, a biographical sports drama, where she plays the role of professional boxer Christy Martin.

Clearly, the two formed a bond whilst on set, as they stepped out in matching outfits on Tuesday to watch the Toronto Blue Jays vs the Los Angeles Dodgers in California.

© MLB Photos via Getty Images Christy Martin and Sydney Sweeney stepped out together at Dodger Stadium

Both wearing Dodgers' signature white and blue jerseys (which skyrocketed to fame thanks to Elton John wearing a bedazzled version of their kit during a sold-out concert at Dodger Stadium), Sydney wore hers with a pair of classic denim mini shorts and a low-cut white vest top.

© MLB Photos via Getty Images Sydney plays the role of Christy in the upcoming biographical movie

Mini silhouettes are the 28-year-old's bread and butter. Just last night, she attended the 28th SCAD Savannah Film Festival red carpet in the cutest semi-sheer dress from British-born brand Stella McCartney.

In a red carpet interview with The Associated Press at the film's premiere event, Sydney said: "I learned, honestly, a lot about myself from Christy. I learned a lot about relationships, and about wanting to be there for my friends, and making sure that if their mom or dad isn't someone they feel safe being able to talk to, that I can be someone like that. And I hope that I can be a role model for others and open up more doors for people. I hope that they share Christy's story. I've always said one of the biggest things we talk about on set is to be 'Christy strong' and I really hope that she inspires other people to be as strong as she was."