Sydney Sweeney says bras are out for 2025

We live in constant awe of Sydney Sweeney.. From polished red carpet appearances to nonchalant outings across the pond, the actress never fails to whip up a sartorial frenzy wherever she steps.

Taking her style game to new levels, the 27-year-old dropped a new Instagram post on Wednesday - a pictorial plea to burn the bra.

Doing away with the confines of lingerie, the star posed against a balcony in The Big Apple, sporting a chunky knitted cardigan and a low-slung pair of jeans. A pair of white shoes made for a practical choice, while a chocolate leather Miu Miu bag topped off with on-trend charms in kitsch colourways exuded It-girl allure.

© @sydneysweeney Sydney debuted her new Miu Miu bag

The star wasn't afraid to show a little skin in the post, leading to widespread acclaim for her body confidence - especially in wake of recent controversy.

In fact, going braless is often seen as the feminist act, challenging societal expectations of female appearance and comfort.

© @sydneysweeney The actress made a case for boyfriend knits over bras

Historically, the braless movement gained momentum in the 1960s, symbolising women's liberation and rejecting restrictive norms. It became a statement of body autonomy, allowing women to choose comfort over conformity. Today, going braless continues to be a personal choice that reflects empowerment, rejecting shame and embracing self-expression.

Sydney’s timing couldn’t be more on point. Earlier this week, the star epically hit back at social media body shamers via Instagram. The Washington native shared a compilation video of negative hate comments stitched with powerful behind-the-scenes training images of herself getting ready to play the part of the aforementioned female boxer, Christy Martin, in an upcoming biopic.

© Getty An anti-bra protest outside a San Francisco department store in 1969

She was spotted out in the city a day later, seemingly unfazed as she coolly strolled along On Monday, the Washington native stepped out in New York alongside her partner Jonathan sporting a cosy aesthetic courtesy of Celine.

If Sydney says it’s time to ditch the bras in favour of slouchy knits, who are we to argue?