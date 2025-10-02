Rita Ora's crocodile print strapless mini dress is surprisingly perfect for brides-to-be

We all know that there’s nothing more timeless or chic than the not-so-humble 'Little Black Dress,' worn for decades by those most stylish to lavish events, date night dinners and everything in between. It’s one of the few wardrobe essentials that has stood the test of time season after season. However, in a miraculous turn of events, Rita Ora is making us question our mini dress colour choices for the party season ahead, stepping out in Paris on Wednesday night in an itty bitty strapless number that is giving the LBD a run for its money.

Just like every other It-girl in the fashion sphere, Rita is currently in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week, and as expected, she’s brought her closet of cultivated classics along for the ride.

© Getty Images Micro mini dresses continue to be a fan favourite for the fashion set

To celebrate alongside Cara Delevingne, Paris Hilton and Callum Harper on Wednesday night at Karl Lagerfeld's 'From Paris With Love,' Party, Rita channelled her inner Victoria Beckham, styling a bridal-approved strapless micro mini in a daring crocodile print.

The snow-hued dress was simple yet elegant, featuring a wrap detailed bust and convex neckline, making it just the right amount of interesting, without being overpowering.

© Getty Images The star perfectly suited the crisp white colour of her frock

To add fuel to the high-fashion fire, The Masked Singer US host wore her newly bleached blonde hair out in a wavy middle parting, effortlessly adding a touch of quintessential Rita Ora edge.

For glam, the 34-year-old decided on a dewy face base with bronzed contouring, a subtle smoky eye and a lick of luminous brown lipstick.

Allowing all emphasis to be on the dress, Rita eschewed her usual stack of rings, bracelets and necklaces, leaning into the less-is-more approach.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria loves a white gown, and who could blame her? © Getty Images Rosalía styled her mini with black heels and sunglasses

White dresses on a whole have been flocking the style scene in recent months. Victoria Beckham showed off a silky gown style on her Instagram story earlier this week, while Rosalía was spotted at Dior's SS26 show in a draped dress - all styles which would be perfect for an alternative bride-to-be.

With party season very much in reaching distance, why not take a leaf out of Rita’s book and trade in your Little Black Dress for a thigh-skimming white option?