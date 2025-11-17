Anya Taylor-Joy's sheer Governor's Awards dress is a bride-to-be's dream

The only subject on fashion lovers' lips right now (other than Kim Kardashian's All's Fair wardrobe) is the 16th Governors Awards, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. The prestigious ceremony, which happens near the beginning of the awards season period, gave us plenty of food for thought when it comes to sartorial styles and silhouettes to have on our radars this autumn/winter. Spearheading the bridal trends on the red carpet was Anya Taylor-Joy, who gave this season's biggest trend the perfect spin for cool girl brides to be.

The Queen's Gambit actress graced the red carpet in a stunning white dress from Maison Margiela's FW25 Couture collection paired with Tiffany & Co. jewellery. The dress featured a high neck, sleeveless silhouette, which hugged her frame, and swathes of etheral chiffon flowed from the waist downwards, creating a dreamy, etheral design.

Margiela is also a firm favourite brand of experimental dressing muse Kim Kardashian. Whilst the reality TV star often leans into the avant-garde designs, including total face coverings, Anya opted to eschew the face mask and added a nude bra underneath, giving the fearless look a demure edge.

© Variety via Getty Images Anya Taylor-Joy wore Maison Margiela to the 16th Governors Awards ceremony

The brand's website explains the 2025 collection named 'Artisinal': The verticality and volumes of silhouettes reflect the structures of towers, contrasted with the corsetry, draping and optical illusions that accentuate the anatomy and sculpturalise the physique. Burnished plastic, hand-painted wallpapers and nature morte paintings are collaged and cut into three-dimensional forms, turning the body into canvas."

© Launchmetrics Her look was originally from the brand's FW25 couture collection

Sheer clothing (be that mildly or completely) has been 2025's most prominent trend, and Anya's sensual white number puts a modest spin on the naked trend.

Whilst we may have expected to see a wave of see-through dresses on Sunday's red carpet, it was another, totally unexpected trend that dominated the red carpet...