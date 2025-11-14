Millie Bobby Brown tries the 'no trousers' trend in lingerie inspired corset

Series 5 of Netflix smash hit Stranger Things just had a special screening at the Odeon in London's Leicester Square, and all its stars took to the red carpet to celebrate the arrival of the latest (and last) season of the supernatural drama, including actress and entrepreneur Millie Bobby Brown, who looked sensational in a lingerie-inspired look fresh from the runway.

Millie walked the red carpet alongside her co-stars, including Sadie Sink, who looked gorgeous in a butter yellow gown with cut-out detailing and Noah Schnapp, who plays Will in the series and opted for a chic short trench coat teamed with a checked suit and tie.

But it was Millie's outfit of choice that really stole the show at the illustrious event, with Jake Bongiovi's wife opting for a look from Ashi Studio's AW25 couture collection.

© WireImage Millie Bobby Brown at the Stranger Things screening

The ensemble consisted of a dramatic corset with exaggerated hips, teamed with a long train. Millie decided to skip trousers altogether - putting a sexy spin on the 'no trousers' trend which took off in 2025 and saw stars - including Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski - baring all on the red carpet. It's a playful take on the naked dress that has absolutely stormed into popularity this year.

Millie paired the scene-stealing look with sparkling earrings and wore her brown locks half-up in a tousled look.

© WireImage Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown

Millie's press tour wardrobe has been nothing short of superb - sporting seriously luxe looks and often opting for glittering finishes and slick black silhouettes.

Notably missing from the red carpet was Millie's co-star David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the series and has been no stranger to the headlines of late - after his ex-wife Lily Allen exposed the secrets behind their recent divorce (and his rumoured long-term mistress) in her new album West End Girl.