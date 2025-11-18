Mila Kunis nails the daring 'bustier dress' trend in statement strapless gown

There are a fair few notable dress trends circulating around the fashion set at the moment. From the daring naked dress aesthetic, which has had the likes of Lily Allen, Demi Moore, Kim Kardashian and Margot Robbie in a choke hold, to the plunging backless look, which counts Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber as its biggest supporters, the style sphere is ripe with sultry scenes.

Though it feels as though we’re inundated with occasionwear inspiration, what's one more?

Spotted out and about on Monday night, attending the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Mila Kunis took style notes from Sydney Sweeney in a bustier gown that screamed sultry chic.

© FilmMagic The dreamy dress also came complete with pockets

Opting for a strapless white sheath dress with crystal-encrusted bustier accents peeping out the top, Mila oozed refined bridal energy. The glamorous gown in question is from Turkish-based fashion house, The New Arrivals, and is handcrafted and made to order for €1,305.

© FilmMagic Mila's makeup look was elevated with a touch of nude lipstick

To elevate the look, the 42-year-old Hollywood heavyweight wore her long brunette locks in a swooping side part style, leaving her loosely curled tresses to cascade over one shoulder. The hairstyle was the ultimate choice to show off her dazzling diamond drop earrings.

© FilmMagic Side parts are making a major comeback in the style sphere

For makeup, Mila’s dark features were emphasised with a subtle smoky eye and tightly lined eyeliner combo. The rest of her look was left natural and glowy, a touch of rosy blush on her cheekbones to bring warmth and chiselled contour to define her career-making facecard.

© Variety via Getty Images Sydney's dress was from Miu Miu

Daring bustier cutouts are all the rage amongst the red carpet elite at the minute. Spotted on this year's Governors Awards 2025 red carpet just days ago, notable names including Jennifer Lopez, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti were all seen sporting the strapless silhouette. Sydney Sweeney was also spotted stunning in the trending style, opting for a lavish crystal-encrusted option at the 16th Governors Awards.

Though there will always be a place in our fashion-loving hearts for sheer ensembles, as the temperatures begin to drop, more coverage is much appreciated.