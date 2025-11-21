Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s winter sun cut-out swimsuit has us lusting after warmer weather
The It-Brit model is currently living it up in Rio de Janeiro, sporting nothing but chic swimwear styles

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
2 minutes ago
For many, if not most Brits in the UK right now, three layers of thermals and knits aren’t even touching the sides in the current climate. But for It-Brit Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, her wardrobe is looking a little different this week as she suns herself under the Brazilian sun in Rio de Janeiro. 

Sharing a selection of seriously sleek snaps to her Instagram account early on Friday morning, the former Victoria’s Secret angel showed off her chic swimwear collection, which has every fashion lover wrapped up in multiple layers, oozing with jealousy. 

Rosie Huntington-Whitley poses in a white swimsuit on her Instagram© @rosiehw
Rosie's white one-piece oozed It-Girl energy

Posing on a plant-filled balcony, Rosie flaunted her career-making figure in a white, one-shoulder cut-out one-piece, complete with a gold hardware eyelet on one hip. The swimsuit in question is from famed Brazilian swimwear brand ViX Paula Hermanny, the same brand that counts the likes of Gisele Bündchen, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and Kendall Jenner among its fans. 

The beach babe look was made all the more effortless thanks to her long blonde locks, which she wore out in a middle part, cascading over her shoulders. 

Rosie Huntington-Whitely shares a picture of her bikini bottoms in a mirror© @rosiehw
Everything Rosie does is chicer than chic

For her next sun-soaking ensemble, she slipped into an itsy-bitsy bikini style from the same brand. Sharing a stylistic mirror selfie snap of her bikini bottoms. The simple black style came complete with gold hardware on each hip.

Rosie Huntington-Whitely poss in a black sheer dress in Brazil
She also packed a sheer black dress in her vacation suitcase

As far as winter sun wardrobes go, Rosie’s is by far amongst the elite. 

The British model turned fashion muse is known for her sleek, chic aesthetic, with fans around the globe deeming her their ultimate style muse. Her effortless style garnered so much interest that she collaborated on self-designed collections with the likes of M&S and Wardrobe.NYC. 

No matter the weather, you can always count on Rosie Huntington-Whitely to fuel the quiet luxury trend in everything she does. 

