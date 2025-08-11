Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gives the string bikini her seal of approval for summer 2025
Subscribe
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gives the string bikini her seal of approval for summer 2025
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gives the string bikini her seal of approval for summer 2025

The supermodel is a fan of the 'less-is-more' beach look

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Summer 2025 has witnessed the triumphant return of the itsy-bitsy string bikini (see exhibit A:  Emily Ratajkowski.) 

And the latest celeb to get on the bandwagon is none other than celebrated style icon and supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Taking to Instagram, the former Victoria's Secret model looked white hot in a crisp two-piece and sheer trousers as she lounged about in the sand. 

The utterly modern take on a classic white bikini showcases the clean lines and effortless sophistication that Rosie is known for, with a cheeky twist thanks to the high cut minimal coverage bottoms.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at a luxurious beach resort setting, photographed against a pristine sandy beach with turquoise waters and clear blue skies. She's wearing a white string bikini with a triangular halter top and matching high-cut bottoms that create elongating lines. Her blonde hair is styled in a sleek braid, and she's wearing dark sunglasses and layered gold jewelry including a chain necklace. She's holding a white mesh cover-up or beach shirt. The setting includes white umbrellas, wooden decking, and tropical plants, creating an upscale beachside atmosphere with natural lighting that highlights the minimalist aesthetic.© @rosiehw
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in her itsy bitsy bikini

The string bikini's resurgence isn't merely nostalgic - it demonstrates the veer towards in-your-face sexiness that has taken centre stage this year. 

After years of structured swimwear and maximalist beach accessories, there's something so striking about a statement worthy simple cut that looks like you just threw it on and dashed out the door looking absolutely fantastic. 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley lies down in the sand wearing a white bikini, sheer white trousers and black sunglasses© @rosiehw
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley lounges on the beach

Other fans include supermodel and actress Emily Ratajkowskii who was recently spotted in a seriously small leopard print bikini on her holidays, and everyones favourite swimwear hero Kylie Jenner, whose own fashion label Khy recently teamed up with Frankie's Bikinis for a collection of lingerie-inspired pieces

Emily Ratajkowski stands facing away from the camera in a leopard print thong bikini, at the edge of a swimming pool overlooking an Italian town© @emrata
Emily Ratajkowski is a fan of itsy-bitsy swimwear

Rosie's bikini of choice is from beloved athleisure label Alo (the top will set you back £58 and the bottoms £28 if you're curious) and she teamed the classic pieces with a pair of incredible sheer cargo trousers (our new beach vacation must-have!)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in black and white standing on the beach looking over her shoulder at the sea as she pulls up her trousers over her white bikini© @rosiehw
Go on then, another shot of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looking incredible

For accessories, the 'less is more' philosophy was in full force. Rosie's chunky gold necklace and statement gold studs add a touch of subtle luxury. 

Black sunglasses are naturally an absolute must-have (for fashion reasons and also to protect you from those pesky UV rays) and Rosie's sleek braided hairstyle oozed classic Clean Girl energy.

Now someone bring us a pina colada at once so we can follow suit. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More