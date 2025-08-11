Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gives the string bikini her seal of approval for summer 2025

Summer 2025 has witnessed the triumphant return of the itsy-bitsy string bikini (see exhibit A: Emily Ratajkowski.)

And the latest celeb to get on the bandwagon is none other than celebrated style icon and supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Taking to Instagram, the former Victoria's Secret model looked white hot in a crisp two-piece and sheer trousers as she lounged about in the sand.

The utterly modern take on a classic white bikini showcases the clean lines and effortless sophistication that Rosie is known for, with a cheeky twist thanks to the high cut minimal coverage bottoms.

© @rosiehw Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in her itsy bitsy bikini

The string bikini's resurgence isn't merely nostalgic - it demonstrates the veer towards in-your-face sexiness that has taken centre stage this year.

After years of structured swimwear and maximalist beach accessories, there's something so striking about a statement worthy simple cut that looks like you just threw it on and dashed out the door looking absolutely fantastic.

© @rosiehw Rosie Huntington-Whiteley lounges on the beach

Other fans include supermodel and actress Emily Ratajkowskii who was recently spotted in a seriously small leopard print bikini on her holidays, and everyones favourite swimwear hero Kylie Jenner, whose own fashion label Khy recently teamed up with Frankie's Bikinis for a collection of lingerie-inspired pieces.

© @emrata Emily Ratajkowski is a fan of itsy-bitsy swimwear

Rosie's bikini of choice is from beloved athleisure label Alo (the top will set you back £58 and the bottoms £28 if you're curious) and she teamed the classic pieces with a pair of incredible sheer cargo trousers (our new beach vacation must-have!)

© @rosiehw Go on then, another shot of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looking incredible

For accessories, the 'less is more' philosophy was in full force. Rosie's chunky gold necklace and statement gold studs add a touch of subtle luxury.

Black sunglasses are naturally an absolute must-have (for fashion reasons and also to protect you from those pesky UV rays) and Rosie's sleek braided hairstyle oozed classic Clean Girl energy.

Now someone bring us a pina colada at once so we can follow suit.