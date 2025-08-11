Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gives the string bikini her seal of approval for summer 2025

Summer 2025 has witnessed the triumphant return of the itsy-bitsy string bikini (see exhibit A: Emily Ratajkowski.)
And the latest celeb to get on the bandwagon is none other than celebrated style icon and supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
Taking to Instagram, the former Victoria's Secret model looked white hot in a crisp two-piece and sheer trousers as she lounged about in the sand.
The utterly modern take on a classic white bikini showcases the clean lines and effortless sophistication that Rosie is known for, with a cheeky twist thanks to the high cut minimal coverage bottoms.
The string bikini's resurgence isn't merely nostalgic - it demonstrates the veer towards in-your-face sexiness that has taken centre stage this year.
After years of structured swimwear and maximalist beach accessories, there's something so striking about a statement worthy simple cut that looks like you just threw it on and dashed out the door looking absolutely fantastic.
Other fans include supermodel and actress Emily Ratajkowskii who was recently spotted in a seriously small leopard print bikini on her holidays, and everyones favourite swimwear hero Kylie Jenner, whose own fashion label Khy recently teamed up with Frankie's Bikinis for a collection of lingerie-inspired pieces.
Rosie's bikini of choice is from beloved athleisure label Alo (the top will set you back £58 and the bottoms £28 if you're curious) and she teamed the classic pieces with a pair of incredible sheer cargo trousers (our new beach vacation must-have!)
For accessories, the 'less is more' philosophy was in full force. Rosie's chunky gold necklace and statement gold studs add a touch of subtle luxury.
Black sunglasses are naturally an absolute must-have (for fashion reasons and also to protect you from those pesky UV rays) and Rosie's sleek braided hairstyle oozed classic Clean Girl energy.
Now someone bring us a pina colada at once so we can follow suit.