Lily James' sun-soaked bikini snaps ooze beach babe energy

We must admit it, when we clapped eyes on Lily James' latest set of snaps, lounging on a gorgeous beach in Australia - we felt nothing but cold, hard jealousy. As we write this article in the midst of a seriously chilly cold snap draped in a blanket, the Mamma Mia star is looking absolutely sensational in an array of incredible beach looks that we can't wait to copy next summer.

The star has been soaking up the sun and shared pics of herself enjoying the sunrise, taking the front seat on a luxury yacht and posing in front of a stunning landscape and epic waterfall. Envious...us?

© @lilyjamesofficial Lily James wearing Hunza G

Lily captioned her snaps: "Up with the sun," and looked incredible in some gorgeous swimwear, including a hot pink crinkle swimsuit from beloved beach brand Hunza G. The actress is a big fan of the London label and has been snapped before in their lust-worthy pieces.

Other snaps included Lily at the helm of a luxury yacht taking a quick selfie, and getting some snooze time on the beach in a gingham bikini teamed with a black slogan cap.

© @lilyjamesofficial The actress lapped up the Vitamin D in Australia

The star also proved that the recent trend for boxer shorts as a holiday go-to isn't going anywhere, especially when teamed with a matching shirt and crop top.

The Chanel muse has been away for a little while with fans until now unsure of her location but this latest series of snaps saw one fan comment: "Australia suits you," to which Lily replied: "I think you might be right."

© @lilyjamesofficial The Chanel muse posed in front of a waterfall

While it's unsure if Lily is 'Down Under' for work or play - one thing is for certain. If, like us, you're finding it tricky to remember a time where you didn't need to wear gloves indoors, these snaps serve as a reminder that warmer, brighter days are ahead.