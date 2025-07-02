Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's sheer wedding guest outfit is picture-perfect

There's no better time than the summer to gain occasion dressing inspiration, thanks to the sheer number of wedding guest fashion on display.

The latest fashionista to put the perfect occasionwear piece on our radar is model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old shared images from her brother Tom's wedding with her 20.4m Instagram followers, and her ethereal pink dress is a cool-girl dream.

© @rosiehw Rosie stunned in a sheer pink look from The New Arrivals

She stunned in a super high-waisted satin maxi skirt, paired with a sheer, floor-length cape and a bralette underneath. The outfit hailed from Turkish label, The New Arrivals.

Rosie wore her enviably thick bronde hair sleek with an effortless flick, and opted for soft face glam with a matte mauve lip.

© @rosiehw Rosie posed with her siblings and her daughter © @rosiehw Soft glam and a mauve lip completed her etheral look

She captioned the images: "My little brother just married the love of our lives ! Congratulations to this gorgeous couple. I couldn't be prouder or happier for you both. Cheers to a lifetime of love"

Whilst fashion icons like Rosie often stick to their signature style agenda, it's rare that they wear an identical outfit - particularly in the same season. But the Rose Inc. founder wore the exact same look in April, from the same brand, for a Tiffany & Co. high jewellery event. Only last time she opted for an incredibly opulent bridal-approved ivory hue.

She wore the exact same outit in white in April

Rosie's feminine and flattering outfits put a 2025 spin on the 'upper midriff' trend.

Back in 2022, when this trend dominated red carpet agendas, H! Fashion's editor Natalie Salmon said: "One of the most flattering areas to showcase, the ‘upper midriff’ is the 4-inch section of skin above the waist. Importantly - and what separates this from previous midriff trends - is that the belly button is nowhere to be seen. Making it more demure, and accessible than the Y2K full belly-baring version popularised by Bella Hadid that has become a Gen Z favourite (we’re looking at you Miu Miu skirt set), as well as being flattering at every age."