Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's sheer wedding guest outfit is picture-perfect

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's see-through wedding guest outfit is picture-perfect
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala held at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)© Variety via Getty Images

The model and partner of Jason Statham attended the nuptials of her younger brother Tom

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
There's no better time than the summer to gain occasion dressing inspiration, thanks to the sheer number of wedding guest fashion on display.

The latest fashionista to put the perfect occasionwear piece on our radar is model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old shared images from her brother Tom's wedding with her 20.4m Instagram followers, and her ethereal pink dress is a cool-girl dream. 

Rosie stunned in a sheer pink look from The New Arrivals© @rosiehw
She stunned in a super high-waisted satin maxi skirt, paired with a sheer, floor-length cape and a bralette underneath. The outfit hailed from Turkish label, The New Arrivals.

Rosie wore her enviably thick bronde hair sleek with an effortless flick, and opted for soft face glam with a matte mauve lip.

Rosie posed with her siblings and her daughter© @rosiehw
Soft glam and a mauve lip completed her etheral look© @rosiehw
She captioned the images: "My little brother just married the love of our lives ! Congratulations to this gorgeous couple. I couldn't be prouder or happier for you both. Cheers to a lifetime of love"

Whilst fashion icons like Rosie often stick to their signature style agenda, it's rare that they wear an identical outfit - particularly in the same season. But the Rose Inc. founder wore the exact same look in April, from the same brand, for a Tiffany & Co. high jewellery event. Only last time she opted for an incredibly opulent bridal-approved ivory hue. 

She wore the exact same outit in white in April
Rosie's feminine and flattering outfits put a 2025 spin on the 'upper midriff' trend.

Back in 2022, when this trend dominated red carpet agendas, H! Fashion's editor Natalie Salmon said: "One of the most flattering areas to showcase, the ‘upper midriff’ is the 4-inch section of skin above the waist. Importantly - and what separates this from previous midriff trends - is that the belly button is nowhere to be seen. Making it more demure, and accessible than the Y2K full belly-baring version popularised by Bella Hadid that has become a Gen Z favourite (we’re looking at you Miu Miu skirt set), as well as being flattering at every age." 

