Come with H! Fashion to the star-studded exclusive party thrown by Marta Ortega in honour of Annie Liebowitz

All eyes were on A Coruña last night as the fashion elite descended on the Spanish city for an exclusive event - all in honour of the incomparable photographer Annie Liebovitz who has shot some of the biggest names in the world including Demi Moore (for that nude pregnancy shoot) and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

At the dazzling pre-launch celebration for Wonderland - her first major retrospective in Spain - the glitzy event was hosted by none other than Zara heiress Marta Ortega at the sleek Fundación MOP.

© © Saskia Lawaks Marta Ortega Pérez, Natalia Vodianova, Annie Leibovitz

The guest list was packed with some of the biggest names in fashion and culture, including supermodel royalty Linda Evangelista, Carolyn Murphy, Karen Elson and Natalia Vodianova.

© © Saskia Lawaks Karen Elson, Piergiorgio del Moro and Carolyn Murphy

Big names from the cinematic sphere were also in attendance including celebrated film directors Pedro Almodóvar (known for All About My Mother and Volver) and Luca Guadagnino plus Spanish rapper C. Tangana. The venue - a modernist jewel perched on the waterfront - was a fitting space for the illustrious affair.

Also looking sensational was Spanish model Eugenia Silva, who has been recovering from hip surgery in recent weeks. She stole the show in a spellbinding vintage dress from the autumn/winter 1999 collection by Junya Watanabe - black, strapless, sequinned and embroidered with delicate florals.

The addition of long leather gloves and point-toe heels gave the entire ensemble a classic Hollywood bombshell feel, topped off with tumbling waves.

© @eusilva Eugenia Silva in vintage Junya Watanabe

And, of course, at the heart of proceedings was the exhibition itself. Wonderland is a sweeping, luminous journey through over a hundred of Liebowitz's most iconic works, many unseen, spanning portraiture, documentary and high fashion - a must-see for fashion fans.

© © Saskia Lawaks Linda Evangelista and Marta Ortega Pérez

Notably,Wonderland marks the first major retrospective in Spain dedicated to Liebovitz, and opens to the public on November 22. It's another bold stroke in Marta Ortega's cultural vision, following celebrated exhibitions covering the work of photographers such as David Bailey and Irving Penn.