Jennifer Aniston's effortless approach to greying is inspiring a 'quiet silver' hair trend

For over three decades, Jennifer Aniston has been one of the world's main inspirations when it comes to setting hair trends. Who could forget the iconic 'Rachel Cut'? You know, the layered bob she made famous after starring as 'Rachel Green' on the hit sitcom, Friends. During the late 90s to early 2000s, beauty lovers flocked to hair salons globally in an attempt to replicate the chic feathered hairstyle. Now, the Morning Show star is embracing a new hue and in turn, is influencing a graceful new colour trend.

© GC Images Jennifer Aniston was spotted in New York in September embracing her silver strands.

In recent months, we've noticed the beauty muse has a bounce in her step. Whilst her now 'Instagram Official' boyfriend Jim Curtis might have something to do with it, we're also sensing a new found confidence. The main switch-up we've spotted is her hair. With each new appearance, we've seen a whisper of silver woven throughout Jennifer's warm, caramel blonde highlights, catching the light whenever she turns her head.

In this era where everyone is obsessed with perfection and women in Hollywood are pressured to conceal any signs of ageing, this is so nice to see. Instead of hiding or turning to dye as her hair naturally turns grey, she's letting her silver strands live. Quietly, softly and honestly? It's so refreshing.

© GC Images The 'Friends' star looked chic in a black mini dress in New York

Hair colourists have spoken and there seems to be a demand for 'quiet silvering' or 'grown-in-greys' at the salon chairs. Siobhan Haug co-owner at Haug London Salon and former British Colour Technician of the Year previously told H! Fashion that this would become a growing trend. She said: "Griege refers to a graceful blend of grey, beige, and silver that eases the transition from colour to natural white."

According to the expert, the shade really suits clients with significant silver tones who want softness without stark regrowth. She advises: "In the salon the key is requesting a translucent grey, blending in soft highlights to balance regrowth. As for upkeep, it's minimal all you need to use is silver or purple shampoo weekly." Adding: "For inspo, Just look to people like Cameron Diaz, Andie MacDowell and now Jennifer Aniston."

© Getty Images Andie McDowell walks the runway at the L'Oréal Paris Spring/Summer 2026 show with a perfect Griege hue.

As we look towards the thick of winter, take a leaf out of the American actress' graceful hair colour and embrace your natural hue.