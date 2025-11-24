Dua Lipa's winter sun wardrobe features itsy bitsy bikinis, sequin bras, and chunky charm necklaces

When it comes to A-list wardrobes we would happily steal, Dua Lipa’s is at the top of the list. Whether she’s performing on stage to hundreds of thousands in custom chrome bodysuits and fish net tights, sitting front row at Couture Week in Schiaparelli or simply on holiday with her fiancé Callum Turner, the It-Brit singer’s style is seriously unmatched.

Currently taking some well-deserved downtime in between her Radical Optimism world tour shows, Dua is making the most of the sunshine, showing off her enviable winter-sun wardrobe in a selection of stylistic Instagram snaps.

Posting to her 88.6m followers over the weekend, Dua gave fans an insight into what life is like as a pop star off duty. From playing card games with her younger sister Rina Lipa, to sipping cocktails at the beach with her brother Gjin Lipa and topping up her tan, each outfit Dua has worn in the last 72 hours has been utterly sensational.

While most of us are sat in multiple knit layers, Dua's refreshing warm weather outfits are making us both utterly jealous and inspired for future holidays. Here's every cool-girl look Dua's wearing while in Rio de Janeiro right now.

© @dualipa A Butterfly Print Itsy Bitsy Bikini Donning a matching string bikini set from cult-favourite London-based fashion house Rat & Boa, Dua proved the power of colourful swimwear. Sporting the brand's Brasilia bikini, which features a neon green butterfly wing print on both the top and bottom and beaded accents on the bust strings. Dua completed the style by adding the matching cover-up, tied around her hips.

© @dualipa A Bold Beaded Green Bra The 'underwear as outerwear' trend doesn't just stop at knickers. Sporting a green satin bra, adorned with an intricately beaded flower pattern on each cup, a simple, silky, plunging white shirt, and a pair of blue jeans belted with a black leather belt, the 30-year-old singer proved 'jeans and a cute top' really is the easiest form of elevated dressing.

© @dualipa Chunky Charm Necklaces Personalised charm necklaces and jewellery of all kinds had a major moment during summer this year, and it seems Dua is bringing the aesthetic back for another season. Donning a stack of gold chain necklaces, adorned with mushroom motifs, tiny shell accents, crosses and more, Dua can't seem to get enough of the sentimental stack, spotting wearing it in almost every picture.

Shimmery String Swimwear Aside from her neon green Rat & Boa bikini, Dua also packed a shimmery orange option for her travels. The itty-bitty style is perfect for tanning, covering just enough to maximise a healthy glow.