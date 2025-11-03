Goodbye leopard print - Dua Lipa declares sultry snakeskin the print of autumn 2025

It's fair to say that Dua Lipa - the pop star and style sensation - has an off-duty wardrobe as enviable as her red carpet turns. Attending a recent soirée with her actor fiancé Callum Turner, Dua delivered a look that simply hissed sophistication - a full length snakeskin coat that made leopard print look positively passé.

The pair were in New York to attend a listening event for Rosalía's new album Lux, taking place at The Weyline in Brooklyn. Dua, Callum and fans were in for a treat as the Spanish pop star made a surprise appearance at the event.

So what to wear when hanging out with a fellow global pop sensation? Well, Dua set the tone in an oversized trench coat in a glorious snakeskin print, that glimmered subtly under the evening lights, draped effortlessly over a chic black ensemble.

© Getty Images for Columbia Record Dua Lipa in New York

The textured print, in neutral tones looks unabashedly luxe. Especially when teamed with Dua's signature glossy black locks and chunky earrings. So we say move over leopard print, there's a new texture in town for the season ahead, and we are fully on board.

Meanwhile Dua's actor beau Callum played the perfect supporting act in all-black, wearing an aviator style leather jacket, black trousers and a pop of colour thanks so some seriously shiny statement trainers.

© Getty Images for Columbia Record Dua Lipa and Callum Turner in Brooklyn

Their coordinated aesthetic cements them as one of the coolest couples around. Is it just us that can't wait to see what their wedding looks will be?

The pair announced their engagement earlier this year, having met sitting next to each other at a mutual friend's birthday and realised that they were both reading the same book (Hernan Diaz's Trust if you're wondering.)

Callum is often spotted supporting Dua as she headlines stages the world over and is currently in the US for the latest leg of her Radical Optimism tour.

We're glad that the couple have time between their undoubtedly insanely busy schedules to make time for date nights, even more so that it comes with a heavy dose of style inspiration for us.