Kylie Jenner proves butter yellow is sticking around for autumn in a plunging corset dress and matching makeup look

Despite both hot chocolate brown and cherry red tones having a major moment in the style sphere at the moment, Kylie Jenner is here to remind us that when styled right, even summer colours can be autumn-appropriate.

Re-writing the rules with one simple Instagram post, the mother of two showed off a selection of ultra dreamy snaps, championing the most memorable hue of summer 2025 - butter yellow.

Posting to her 329m followers on Friday night, Kylie commanded the attention of the camera for three pictures, sporting a seriously sultry plunging neckline dress.

© @kyliejenner Butter yellow is clearly still on trend amongst the It-Girls

The corset-style dress fitted the 28-year-old like a glove and featured a sleek halterneck design before cinching in her waist with boning detail.

The crème de la crème of the whole look was her ultra glam makeup look, created by her long-time friend and go-to makeup artist, Ariel Tejada. Calling the look ‘butter glam’ in the caption, Kylie sported a full coverage glowing face base, chiselled cheekbones, rosy blush cheeks and a shimmery yellow eyeshadow look.

© @kyliejenner Kylie's makeup look matched her dress perfectly

For hair, she styled her long brunette locks up into a ballerina bun, leaving one subtle curl to frame her impeccable face card.

© @kyliejenner The makeup look was made all the more alluring thanks to her brown glossy lip

Dressing like a stick of butter had what feels like the whole globe in a chokehold earlier this year. From Eva Longoria’s linen holiday sundress to Gigi Hadid’s cool-girl see-through trench, everybody who's anyone dabbled in the pastel-hue craze in one way or another.

Kylie isn’t the only famed face championing the subtle yellow tone for the colder months. Just last month, Sabrina Carpenter was seen styling an off-the-shoulder oversized knit jumper as a mini dress to explore New York City.

For those of us who can’t seem to fathom giving up the buttery yellow items we bought throughout the summer months, fear not, as Kylie just proved the colourway is sticking around for yet another season.