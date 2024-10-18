Simone Ashley just schooled us in styling florals for winter

Let's be real, Simone Ashley putting a cool-girl twist on a classic style is nothing new.

The It-Brit has solidified her status as one of the world's most coveted style icons with her stellar sartorial agenda (not to mention her catwalk debut at Paris Fashion Week last month).

The Bridgerton actress stepped out at the Ham Yard Hotel on Thursday for a special screening of Queer - a new film set in Mexico City in the 1940s starring Daniel Craig, who plays an American expat name Lee, who becomes infatuated with a younger man.

She oozed casual chic in a cream cardigan by Spanish label Loewe, featuring an asymmetrical hem, a low v-neckline and an Earth-toned Herbarium print, which currently retails for around £1000.

© Dave Benett Simone Ashley attends the special screening of "Queer" at The Ham Yard Hotel

Floral patterns are often associated with the return of the spring/summer season: bold prints in cheerful hues that reflect the coming of brighter, balmier weather conditions.

Simone's cosy knit featuring muted tones of sage green and mustard yellow put an autumnal twist on the classic style.

Allowing her statement cardigan to do all the talking, she simply paired it with opaque black tights, black court heels and a green shoulder bag that perfectly paired with the plants on her knit.

© Dave Benett She wore a Loewe knit featuring a muted-toned plant design

The 28-year-old has turned to British designer Jonathan Anderson for plenty of occasions this year. In her spring sunshine holiday wardrobe, she stunned in a sold-out green crochet dress from the label featuring oversized gold hanging coins and a contrasting red line around the waist.

© Instagram/@simoneashley Simone also wore Loewe on holiday this year

Her relationship with the label started back in 2021, when she fronted the Loewe Paula's Ibiza campaign to celebrate the relaunch of the brand's signature fragrance.

The star also revealed in an interview this year, that her go-to fragrance is Agua by Loewe.

It's a celebrity-fashion match made in heaven, and we can't get enough.