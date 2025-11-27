Pam Hogg: British fashion icon who designed looks for Rihanna and Kate Moss, has died

Scottish fashion designer Pam Hogg was undoubtedly one of Britain's most electrifying creative forces - a designer, artist and musician, her work continually defied categorisation.

Born in Glasgow and emerging from the post-punk scene of the 1980s, she became known her boundary-pushing outfits, rebellious clothing and of course, those iconic catsuits.

© WireImage Pam Hogg walks the runway in 2019

She first started making clothes at the tender age of 6 and eventually studied at the Royal College of Art, rising to prominence in London's explosive underground fashion world. Her early collections were bold and raw, favouring razor-sharp tailoring, sculptural silhouettes and attention-seeking colour combinations.

Over the decades, Pam emerged as a symbol of unapologetic individuality.

Pam's hallmarks were latex jumpsuits, sharply cut catsuits and starbursts of neon. This was attention-seeking clothing for people who wanted to be noticed, and musicians and artists quickly took notice.

© WireImage Alice Dellal, Pam Hogg and Fearne Cotton walk the runway

Standout moments in Pam's career include star-studded catwalk shows and designing looks for fashion royalty, including Kate Moss, plus icons from the music scene - Blondie's Debbie Harry, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Siouxie Sioux, to name just a few.

She was also a front woman in her own right, as part of the band Doll, and we must mention the scene-stealing wedding dress she designed for Lady Mary Charteris with its completely sheer bodice, which now sits in the Victoria & Albert Museum.

© WireImage Lady Mary Charteris and Pam Hogg pose next to Lady Mary's wedding dress

Pam's family took to Instagram to share the news of her passing, writing: "We are grateful in the knowledge that her final hours were peaceful and surrounded by the loving care of cherished friends and family."

"Pamela's creative spirit and body of work touched the lives of many people of all ages, and she leaves a magnificent legacy that will continue to inspire, bring joy and challenge us to live beyond the confines of convention. A glorious life lived and loved."

© Getty Images Kate Moss and Pam Hogg in 1995

Frankly, Pam's legacy extends beyond clothing. Her work challenged convention and celebrated individuality. The antithesis to the world of 'Quiet Luxury' in which we currently reside, Pam pushed the boundaries of what fashion can be.

So, in honour, let's don some neon and some form-fitting fabulousness and celebrate the world of a British fashion icon.