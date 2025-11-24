Lady Gaga stuns fans with dramatic hair transformation

Lady Gaga, 39, turned heads with her bold new look as she stepped out in London over the weekend. The pop icon and actress, known for her ever-evolving style, debuted dramatically dark hair, paired with barely-there eyebrows, a striking departure from her usual platinum blonde locks.

The singer was spotted leaving a private event wearing a mint green satin double-breasted suit, which she stylishly wore over a black triangle bra, revealing a daring amount of skin.

© BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID Lady Gaga leaves the Saint Laurent Sushi Park restaurant in Paris

Her freshly dyed raven hair was worn loose in soft waves, while a pair of sleek, narrow sunglasses and a glossy nude lip completed the ultra-modern look.

Fans were quick to praise the makeover, with many noting how unrecognizable the superstar looked at first glance.

The minimal makeup and bleached brows added to the futuristic, high-fashion vibe, a classic Gaga move that keeps the spotlight firmly on her.

© BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID Lada Gaga showing her dramatic hair change

The outing comes after Lady Gaga recently gushed about her fiancé Michael Polansky and got candid about their future marriage and family plans. Prior to meeting him, the performer was struggling with her mental health.

Then he walked into her life and helped her overcome her emotional turmoil. She shared: "Being in love with someone that cares about the real me made a very big difference," per Rolling Stone on November, 13, 2025. What set Michael apart was the fact that he was the complete opposite of her and exactly what she needed.

He was "a very serious guy," and the singer found his demeanor refreshing because he was actively searching for the real her instead of the fun version.

© FilmMagic Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky at the 81st Venice International Film Festival

She revealed: "So many people in my life at that time were looking for a good time. People really loved Drunk Lady Gaga."

She knew that her usual behavior with men wouldn't catch his attention, so she showed her authentic self instead.

The singer explained: "None of my tricks were gonna work on him. We were gonna meet each other and probably have a very sincere adult conversation and see if we liked each other. Michael's sense of gravity might be the thing that I was attracted to about him the most. He immediately understood how serious things were for me."

© WireImage Lady Gaga performs in concert

Lady Gaga admitted that Michael was a breath of fresh air compared to what she had been looking for before. Due to her father's influence, she used to have a "live-fast, die-young mentality," and she now recognizes that she used to be "attracted to that when [she] was younger."

Michael met Gaga after she finished her Chromatica album, while she was in the phase of "smoking three packs of cigarettes, sitting on the porch all day."

He was on a mission to reignite Lady Gaga's lost spark. Michael revealed: "The piece that I always noticed was how disempowered she felt. Not in charge of her own life. I'd never met somebody so incredibly talented and gifted feel so disempowered."