Princess Beatrice exudes quiet luxury in fit-and-flare Zara skirt

Princess Beatrice has a wardrobe full of designer clothes, but that doesn't mean that she won't also rock pieces from the high street. Earlier this week, the niece of King Charles flew under the radar at the Hidden Threads: Fake Fashion - A Human Rights Scandal event held by her sister, Princess Eugenie, where she opted for a skirt from Zara. The cinched 'Cummerbund Button Skirt' featured a tapered waistline and a full A-line silhouette with buttons down one side to add extra visual interest.

She paired it with a navy shirt, the 'Cotton Broderie Detail Straight Shirt' style from ME + EM, which had a collared neckline and ruffled wrist cuffs for a dressier look. The ensemble, which also took Beatrice to the DIGITAL@UNGA Anchor Event later that day, was dressed down with a pair of flats from Maje, the '121FIFTYTWEED Slippers in Navy and Ecru' to be specific.

© Instagram/princesseugenie Princess Beatrice attended her sister's event in a Zara skirt

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain Beatrice last wore Zara in April when she wore their gold shoes to the Bahrain Grand Prix alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. She also wore a cropped black Zara jacket with a polka dot skirt last September when she made an appearance at the BGC Group Charity Day on behalf of Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, which raises millions for causes in memory of BGC's colleagues lost on 9/11.

View post on Instagram The royal has been hinting at what her taste in autumn clothes might look like for 2025 with a handful of outings last week. She also attended a UN event in New York, where she donned a classic autumnal look in the form of a gorgeous Self-Portrait dress. The new designer addition to her wardrobe featured a brown check pattern, pussybow neckline, belted waist, and four utility pockets. Her dress also featured white cuffs and was accessorised with simple gold earrings and her locks in a casual flicky blowdry. "Gingham is always big news in the 'ber' months, and we've seen the traditional print all over catwalks this year," Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, noted at the time of Beatrice's dress. "The chocolate-toned tone of the frock went magnificently with the royal's trademark auburn tresses, too."

Princess Beatrice's penchant for gingham © WireImage Princess Beatrice proved pink gingham and puff sleeves are royally approved race day style It's not the first time the cousin of Prince William has worn gingham this year. In June, she added the print to her wardrobe for the first time when she attended Royal Ascot. Her lovely pink and white set from Beulah London featured a top with puffed sleeves and a classic A-line skirt. She accessorised her look perfectly with capped-toe heels and an Anya Hindmarch clutch.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore a checked trench coat to the Sabina Bilenko Couture Christmas party in 2023 In 2023, she opted for a check over gingham, embracing larger squares in the form of her grey and white Temperley trench coat. The statement outerwear was worn to the Sabina Bilenko Couture Christmas party at The Twenty Two in London and was styled with a black leather handbag and boots.