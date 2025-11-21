Kate Moss says naked nails are the must-have manicure of winter 2025

If there’s one thing Kate Moss has always understood, it’s the power of understatement. While everyone else is chasing embellishment, chrome and extravagant nail art, she’s quietly steering the beauty agenda back to something far more effortless: the naked nail. In a gorgeous campaign for fine jewellery brand Kismet By Milka, the iconic British model is serving luxury. From her windswept blonde hair to a glossy nude lip and plunging asymmetric black dress, she is truly the epitome of chic. But amongst all this head-turning glam, it’s her manicure that quietly sets the tone for winter 2025.

Zoom into the image, scroll away from the huge diamonds she's sporting, and you’ll spot the cleanest, glossiest 'naked nail' look: a barely-there wash of soft nude, immaculate shaping and a high-shine finish that makes the nails look healthy, polished and quietly luxurious.

This nail trend picked up popularity in the spring, Cosmetify's beauty expert Maria Mukaranda explained: “Embracing natural beauty is a huge trend this year, in particular with nail designs - whether that be a classic French tip or a natural finish. This style of nail is a great way to embody the ‘clean girl aesthetic.’"

Senior Mylee Ambassador and celebrity nail artist, Tinu Bello, echoed this statement. She previously told H! Fashion: "Less is more for 2025 when it comes to our nails. Clean nails are all about sheer or barely-there polish in shades of ballerina pinks, milky whites, and soft nudes. This year, we will see them paired with a high-gloss finish and short length." Adding: "This trend is perfect for minimalists or those who want a polished, low-maintenance look."

© WireImage Kate Moss often makes a mani statement with bold red nails, but her new style is more natural.

The British Beauty Council Global Ambassador followed in Princess Kate's footsteps with this mani moment. The royal also favoured the pared-back design for royal engagements and events this summer. It's a nail design that can go with any outfit - think barely-there blush tones, sheer nudes that mimic natural nail beds, and a glossy finish that catches the light just enough to feel expensive. Naked nails aren’t about looking bare; they’re actually about looking intentional.

If Kate Moss is co-signing naked nails for winter, consider the trend officially cool. It’s all about minimalism, but make it supermodel chic.