Siena Miller and Ellie Goulding just started a new fashion-forward pregnancy announcement trend

When it comes to announcing a pregnancy, nobody does it quite like the It-girls. From Rihanna unveiling her bump at the 2023 Super Bowl, to Kourtney Kardashian attending her husband Travis Barker's concert with a sign reading 'Travis I'm Pregnant," the most notable celebrities on the planet go all out when it comes to sharing their happy news with the world.

Sienna Miller and Ellie Goulding, however, might have just started a new announcement trend, as the actress and the singer both chose to tell the world they're expecting on the red (well, blue) carpet at the UK's most glamorous fashion event of the year.

The 2025 Fashion Awards took place at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on Monday, as it does on the first Monday of every December annually. The most famous faces in fashion, music and film came together to celebrate all things British fashion, with a fair amount of noteworthy moments, including Sienna and Ellie's pregnancy reveals.

© WireImage Sienna Miller announced her pregnancy in a see-through dress by Chloé

Anatomy of a Scandal star Sienna Miller leaned into this year's most popular trend: the naked dressing trend. She opted for an incredible floor-length chiffon gown by her go-to French label Chloé, with a pair of white knickers and her baby bump fully on show. A pair of statement drop earrings and loosely waved hair amped up the glamour of her look.

© Getty Images Ellie Goulding opted for a bump-bearing trousers and crop top set

Ellie Goulding, on the other hand, put an eveningwear twist on the trending capri pant, opting for a pair of black tailored trousers that fell just below the knee. She paired it with a simple black crop top, a leather trench coat and pointed-toe pumps. The pièce de résistance? A pair of black sunglasses - the It-girl must have for any event, even on a cold December evening in London at 7pm.



Any pregnant people reading? First of all - congratulations! Secondly, take cues from Sienna and Ellie and ensure you reveal your news to friends and family in unforgettable style...