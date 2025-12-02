10 naked dresses spotted on the Fashion Awards red carpet

Without a doubt, 2025 has been the year of the 'naked dress.' We've had everyone from Margot Robbie in jaw-dropping Armani Privé to braless Sydney Sweeney in sheer Christian Cowan.

So many in fact that our Fashion Features Editor Tania Leslau rustled up a gallery of every naked dress worn this year and ended up with over 80 entries...

© Getty Images Margot Robbie at the A Big Bold Beautiful Journey premiere

And this year's glittering Fashion Awards sponsored by Pandora was no exception. The elite event which takes place at the Royal Albert Hall sees the fashion set celebrate the industry while quaffing champagne and snacking on canapés.

And so, of course, we did our journalistic duty and rounded up all of the naked dresses worn at this year's illustrious event...

1/ 10 © FilmMagic Dilara Findikoglu Fashion designer and Vanguard award winner Dilara Findikoglu opted for an incredible sheer dress with corset detail from her eponymous label.

2/ 10 © WireImage FKA Twigs Presenter on the night FKA Twigs opted for a completely sheer dress by Paolo Carzana.

3/ 10 © WireImage Sienna Miller Sienna Miller debuted her baby bump on the blue carpet in a romantic sheer number by one of her favourite labels - Chloé.

4/ 10 © FilmMagic Rita Ora Songstress Rita Ora took the term 'plunge' to a whole new level in this deep V dress with dangerously high split.

5/ 10 © Getty Images Madisin Rian Internet personality Madisin Rian looked spectacular in a sheer corset gown with draped skirt and some unbelievably sparkling jewellery.

6/ 10 © FilmMagic Tems Tems performed on the night in a sheer knitted number paired with silver jewellery.

7/ 10 © Samir Hussein/WireImage Yasmin Finney Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney's sheer dress looked quite modest from the front, but one swoosh of the voluminous dress revealed something rather cheeky!

8/ 10 © Getty Images Yasmin Wijnaldum Dutch model Yasmin Wijnaldum looked like she'd stepped straight off the runway in a sheer sparkling number.

9/ 10 © Getty Images Amelia Gray Model Amelia Gray attended the awards wearing a micro mini dress from the upcoming Stella McCartney x H&M collection.