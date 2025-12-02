Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 naked dresses spotted on the Fashion Awards red carpet
From Rita Ora to Sienna Miller, these are the stars who voted less is more...

Clare Pennington
Clare PenningtonHello Fashion Editor
2 minutes ago
Without a doubt, 2025 has been the year of the 'naked dress.' We've had everyone from Margot Robbie in jaw-dropping Armani Privé to braless Sydney Sweeney in sheer Christian Cowan.

So many in fact that our Fashion Features Editor Tania Leslau rustled up a gallery of every naked dress worn this year and ended up with over 80 entries...

Margot Robbie wearing sheer dress embellished with rhinestones© Getty Images
Margot Robbie at the A Big Bold Beautiful Journey premiere

And this year's glittering Fashion Awards sponsored by Pandora was no exception. The elite event which takes place at the Royal Albert Hall sees the fashion set celebrate the industry while quaffing champagne and snacking on canapés.

And so, of course, we did our journalistic duty and rounded up all of the naked dresses worn at this year's illustrious event...

1/10

Dilara Findikoglu© FilmMagic

Dilara Findikoglu

Fashion designer and Vanguard award winner Dilara Findikoglu opted for an incredible sheer dress with corset detail from her eponymous label. 

2/10

FKA Twigs© WireImage

FKA Twigs

Presenter on the night FKA Twigs opted for a completely sheer dress by Paolo Carzana.                                               

    

3/10

Sienna Miller© WireImage

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller debuted her baby bump on the blue carpet in a romantic sheer number by one of her favourite labels - Chloé.

4/10

Rita Ora© FilmMagic

Rita Ora

Songstress Rita Ora took the term 'plunge' to a whole new level in this deep V dress with dangerously high split. 

5/10

Madisin Rian© Getty Images

Madisin Rian

Internet personality Madisin Rian looked spectacular in a sheer corset gown with draped skirt and some unbelievably sparkling jewellery. 

6/10

Tems© FilmMagic

Tems

Tems performed on the night in a sheer knitted number paired with silver jewellery.

7/10

Yasmin Finney© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Yasmin Finney

Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney's sheer dress looked quite modest from the front, but one swoosh of the voluminous dress revealed something rather cheeky!

8/10

Yasmin Wijnaldum© Getty Images

Yasmin Wijnaldum

Dutch model Yasmin Wijnaldum looked like she'd stepped straight off the runway in a sheer sparkling number. 

9/10

Amelia Gray© Getty Images

Amelia Gray

Model Amelia Gray attended the awards wearing a micro mini dress from the upcoming Stella McCartney x H&M collection.

10/10

Yasmin Devonport© Getty Images

Yasmin Devonport

Influencer Yasmin Devonport sported a sheer number from Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

