Emily Ratajkowski's visible granny pants just took the 'underwear-as-outerwear' trend by storm

Last night, the fashion elite gathered in New York for a seriously special event on the fashion calendar - the Chanel Métiers d’Art show. The presentation always takes place in an interesting location, and the 2026 affair was no different, with the style set descending into the New York subway.

The show itself was a triumph, with the French fashion house (now helmed by Matthieu Blazy) sending iconic tweed two-pieces down the runway - AKA platform - in bold prints, lashings of checks and a sequinned 'I heart NY' T-shirt which has immediately found its way onto our wish list.

© Launchmetrics/Courtesy of Chanel Chanel Metiers d'Art 2026

And the guest list was incredible, naturally, with Kristen Stewart, Adwoa Aboah and acting royalty Christine Baranski in attendance. Even Jon Bon Jovi stopped by for the show looking seriously chic in a top-to-toe black ensemble.

But our eyes were immediately drawn to our favourite supermodel and author Emily Ratajkowski, who always makes a statement on the red carpet, and her outing for the illustrious show was no different.

© WireImage Emily Ratajkowski at the Chanel show

Fresh from the red carpet at the Fashion Awards in London (where she sported the upcoming Stella McCarney x H&M collaboration), Emily opted for a slick black two-piece - a statement blazer with gold buttons plus matching trousers. Gold accents rippled throughout the outfit with the My Body author opting for a mega chunky gold necklace and a red clutch bag with gold clasp.

But our favourite aspect of the ensemble is undoubtedly the gigantic underwear peeking atop the waistband of Emily's trousers. A weather-appropriate nod to 2025's obsession with naked dressing, proving that if you want to have your underwear on show - even in freezing cold New York, there is a way!

© WireImage Adwoa Aboah and Emily Ratajkowski

For beauty, Emily opted for her classic super sleek brunette locks with a middle part, teamed with lots of lipgloss and a softly smoky eye.

A head-to-toe glamorous ensemble that means she won't get too chilly on her way home. Perfection.