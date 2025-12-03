Katie Holmes rocks the 'underwear-as-outerwear' trend in sultry lace co-ord

Katie Holmes proved that lingerie-inspired outfits aren’t limited to the bedroom, they can be just as striking on the fashion frontlines. The actress added delicate lace and sultry silk to her sartorial repertoire, when she stepped out for ALIGNE's Giving Tuesday Holiday Dinner at Chateau Royale in New York City on Tuesday.

The Dawson's Creek alum perfected the underwear-as-outerwear trend in a burnt-orange ensemble from the fashion brand. Katie donned the Eme Lace Satin Top in the shade Cognac. The silk camisole features ivory lace trim detailing, a daring V-neckline, and adjustable ties. The garment was styled with the matching Ari Lace Satin Slip Skirt, which features a bias-cut slip with the same contrasting ivory trim adorning the hem.

© Getty Images for ALIGNE Katie Holmes attended the ALIGNE Giving Tuesday Holiday Dinner at Chateau Royale

Katie teamed her bold ensemble with a pair of black leather knee-high boots and dainty gold jewellery. The 46-year-old's luscious brunette locks were swept back into an elegant updo while her makeup was left natural and radiant, courtesy of a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

The actress was joined by the likes of Leandra Medine, Jalil Johnson, Jean Beattie, Linh Niller and Liz Eswein for the festive celebration.

The blurring of outerwear and underwear was resurrected on the autumn/winter 2025 runway, with risque, hybrid pieces blending sensuality with contemporary dressing. Simone Rocha styled fuzzy fur bras with leather jackets and billowing skirts, Chanel exposed bras with tailored skirt suits. Over at Givenchy, Sarah Burton paired barely-there bras with sheer, mesh dresses.

© Getty Images for ALIGNE Katie layered an ivory coat over her co-ord

Meanwhile, romantic slip dresses were championed during the spring/summer 2024 shows, with the likes of Coperni, Gucci and Versace all embracing iterations of the whimsical négligée. With delicate mesh, sumptuous silk, intricate lace, and flirtatious hems, the look takes classic eveningwear to a daring new level.

© Imaxtree Gucci SS24

Katie has never been one to shy away from a glossy number and often infuses her sartorial agenda with silk statements. The actress oozed chic during the Stella by Starlight benefit at The Lighthouse in Chelsea, New York, back in October. Styled by Brie Welch, Katie graced the event in look 23 from Marina Moscone’s spring/summer 2026 collection. The ensemble featured a black satin draped top that boasted a lapel scarf design with matching trousers.

During New York Fashion week in September, Katie attended FFORME's spring/summer 2026 runway show in a striking, scarlet silk dress. The long-sleeved maxi dress featured a high neckline and draped skirt, and was elegantly layered beneath a matching overcoat. The bold number was paired with coordinating red pumps.