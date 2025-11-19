Katie Holmes reinvents the little black dress for winter 2025

Ah, Katie Holmes. One of our favourite style icons of all time alongside being a beloved actress from our favourite ever teen show Dawson's Creek. Every time the Broadway star steps onto a red carpet, she plumps for ensembles that are rippling with elegance but with quirky, unexpected details that give each and every outfit a high-fashion spin.

Her latest appearance at the The Shed Gala, and opening night of This World of Tomorrow (a new play starring none other than Tom Hanks) is certainly no exception. The illustrious event took place in New York and fellow guests included none other than A-list icon Meryl Streep (we absolutely cannot wait another minute for The Devil Wears Prada 2) and leading man Tom's wife Rita Wilson.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes in New York

But let's talk about that outfit. Katie opted for an eternal classic - the slimline black dress, a modern reworking of the LBD complete with hook-and-eye fastenings. But the real joy of the outfit lay in the styling.

Katie opted to team her dress with a pair of oversized black trousers - the perfect styling hack to breathe new life into classic pieces, while also ensuring that you won't get chilly during this unbelievable cold snap. Genius.

Katie teamed her look with eternally stylish accessories - including a top handle black bag, plus long silver earrings. For beauty, it was tried-and-tested classics for the A-lister who wore her famously long locks loose and flowing with a tousled wave and plumped for a slick of black eyeliner and a rose-toned lipstick.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes attends The Shed 2025 Gala

Dawson's Creek fans have much to look forward to from the star, as she reunites with none other than Joshua Jackson (who starred as her on-screen love interest Pacey in the beloved teen show) for Happy Hours - an upcoming film trilogy that Katie is writing, directing and starring in.

The film will centre around an ex-couple who reunited later in life, and we will be first in the queue for tickets when the first film is pitched to release in the summer of next year.