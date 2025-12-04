Katie Holmes' impressive quadruple outfit change included a rare Chloé Paddington bag

There’s nothing we humble fashion writers love more than a dishevelled Katie Holmes. The actress has rejected Hollywood glamour almost entirely, instead favouring a frazzled, New York aesthetic that marries attainable style with high fashion edge.

Case in point? Her extensive collection of accessories from The Row, which she frequently teams with kooky fisherman sandals and oversized beanies that hark back to 2010s indie sleaze aesthetics. A woman who can truly do it all.

© GC Images Katie's first look of the day centred an ever-popular Chloé Paddington

Once again proving her versatility, Katie stepped out on set on Wednesday while filming her upcoming project Happy Hours. In true Katie fashion, the actress eschewed the expected A-lister garb for something a touch more casual, debuting three outfit changes in one day.

© GC Images Still armed with her designer bag, the actress later changed into a pinstripe shirt and khakis

The first look of the day featured an on-trend, oversized red plaid shirt, which was styled over a simple grey tee and paired with some high-rise but slouchy tailored trousers in navy. A pair of tan-toned loafers made for a practical shoewear choice, while a simple pendant necklace glimmered in the East Coast sun.

Naturally, our eyes gravitated to the star’s handbag, which was cooly hooked over her right shoulder. Considering the current desirability of the accessory, Chloé’s beloved Paddington Padlock Leather Shoulder Bag, which retails online for £2,050, made for a savvy choice.

© GC Images DÔEN's Traveler Top was the thespian's third look of the day

With fans including Sienna Miller to Halle Berry, the bag garnered a cult following following its release in spring/summer 2004, selling a grand total of 8,000 pieces before even making it to stores. Chemena Kamali reissued the beloved boho bag for AW25, timed for the bag's 20th anniversary, with updated hardware and a modernised silhouette. It was love at first sight for the style set and the bag flew off the shelves - making it surprisingly difficult to get ahold of.

The popular Paddington made another appearance for Katie’s second look, which included a classic white pinstripe shirt and a pair of low-key khaki trousers.

© GC Images The mother-of-one later cosied up in a personal piece - a red Nordic style cardigan

Her third ensemble recycled the navy trousers worn for her initial outfit, teamed with a loosely-fitted denim shirt in a light-blue wash, layered over DÔEN's Traveler Top featuring a sweet ditsy poppy print (inspired by 1930s florals) an organic cotton and viscose construction, a subtly cropped silhouette and mother-of-pearl buttons.

The mother-of-one later layered up in a red knitted cardigan (a personal piece) to keep warm in between takes - creating the fourth and final look of the day. The Nordic piece boasted a longline, oversized design with stripe detailing in grey and black hues, plus a large collar for additional insulation.