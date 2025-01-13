Katie Holmes says the bigger the beanie the better

Katie Holmes and her penchant for beanies is an ever-lasting love affair.

The actress owns a plethora of cosy hats, spanning XL knitted options to low-key black variations.

However, it’s becoming clear that the mother-of-one lives by the notion that bigger is always better.

© GC Images The star was seen in NYC

Spotted on her routine stroll in New York on Saturday, Katie shielded herself from the city chill via her warming clothing choices. She wrapped up in a black, streamlined overcoat, layered over a pistachio green knitted jumper and matching wide-leg joggers.

In her hands, the Broadway star clasped Aspinal of London’s ‘East West Tote Bag,’ showcasing an ebony colourway, a spacious design, long straps and a handcrafted construction made from full-grain leather.

© GC Images The actress' XL beanie took knitwear to new heights

Yet, all eyes once again fell to the actress’ choice of headwear. Atop her brunette mermaid waves perched a towering charcoal grey beanie - the most statement-making rendition we’ve seen yet from Katie’s collection.

The piece was paired with some large cat-eye sunglasses, which made for a striking yet subtle everyday ensemble.

There’s no denying that Katie marches to the beat of her own drum when it comes to style. The Hollywood insider reigns supreme in the kooky-chic department, often hitting the streets of her native New York in outfits we certainly didn’t see coming.

© GC Images Katie loves a knitted headpiece

Delivering the sartorial goods once again, the actress stepped out on New Year’s Eve, debuting a colourful ensemble that harmoniously married trends from across the decades.

Katie wrapped up warm in a tan-toned suede jacket, complete with a popped collar, button-down detailing and a straight silhouette (very Seventies), paired with some dark wash blue jeans with a baggy fit.

Underneath her vintage-inspired outerwear was layered a cream-cornflower blue Breton striped T-shirt, fusing the classic dress codes of Paris with retro California vibes.

From West coast chic to grunge beanie-clad glamour, the actress never fails to entice with her striking fashion sense.