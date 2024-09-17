Emily Ratajkowski nails gala dressing in a slinky draped gown

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The countdown to party season is officially on which means it’s time to start thinking about your festive frocks.

Lucky for those of us who are yet to even start thinking about our evening event attire, Emily Ratajkowski has kindly gifted us a touch of much-needed inspiration that’s perfect for a glamorous gala.

© Instagram/@mr_carlos_nazario The gilded gown fit Emily like a glove

In an Instagram post shared by her very fashionable friend Carlos Nazario, Emily can be seen posing at New York Fashion Week in a slinky black strapless gown with decadent ruching detailing.

Coined the queen of street style for reasons that need no explanation, Emily opted for a messy "I woke up like this" hairstyle and fresh-faced makeup look to dress down the opulent ensemble.

When it comes to fancy festive dresses, the High Low with EmRata podcast host has a wardrobe filled with looks perfect for all occasions.

© Getty The model attended the Battlefield premiere at the 81st Venice Film Festival

Just a few weeks ago she dressed to impress at The 81st Venice International Film Festival in a striking plunging neckline vintage Gucci gown, created by Tom Ford in 2004 during his tenure as creative director. The head-turning dress featured hip-hugging ruching, intricate pleat detailing and a fringed skirt that oozed 1920s glamour.

© Instagram/@emrata Emily wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Soleil S/S 1999 'Cutout Polka Dot Mesh Dress'

Just days after her green goddess red carpet appearance she was seen wining and dining in yet another vintage dress, this time from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring/summer 1999 collection.

When not in fancy dress, the 33-year-old mother, model and Kurt Geiger muse can usually be found strolling the New York City streets with her dog Colombo in an effortless cool girl-approved outfit recipe. From micro mini dresses and knee-high boots to dreamy Prada night dresses and her beloved racy red Puma Speedcat Sparco sneakers, there's nothing EmRata can’t pull off.