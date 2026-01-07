The H! Fashion Radar: What to see, shop, eat and do this January 2026

New Year, same us.

It's no secret that the H! Fashion team love to wine, dine, shop and experience all the hottest new and trending stopping spots, collections and drops, thus making us all experts on well, basically everything.

The first month of 2026 is ripe with things to do, places to eat and things to shop. From dry Jan watering holes and a free-flowing Japanese weekend brunch to a new workout collection that will make you actually want to go to the gym, you can thank us later...

COMING JAN 15TH WHAT TO SHOP: JEWELLERY Pandora x Bridgerton An iconic 14-piece jewellery collection collaboration between Pandora and Netflix's hit Regency Era-based series Bridgerton is coming this January. Inspired by romance and fantasy, the new collection is ripe with pastel-toned stones, intricate floral designs, bow motifs and dainty charms, all fit to be worn at Queen Charlotte's Ball.

WHAT TO SHOP: WELLNESS TECH Oura Ring 4 Charging Case From wellness obsessives to fashion insiders, the Oura Ring has quickly become the smart ring everyone is wearing. The Oura Ring 4 charging case is designed to keep up with busy, on-the-go lifestyles, crafted from recycled aluminium and compact enough to slip into a pocket or handbag, while also doubling as a protective storage case. With up to five full charges straight from the case, you can go weeks without plugging in, and fast USB-C charging means the case powers up in under 90 minutes. A simple LED indicator shows charge levels at a glance, with more detailed battery info available in the Oura app - a small but seriously handy upgrade. BUY NOW

BOOK NOW WHERE TO SIP AND STAY COSY: Wagtails Nestled in Monument, Wagtails is a charming upscale bar set in a grand 1920s building. It’s the perfect place to escape on cold evenings, thanks to its winter rooftop terrace with cover and heated seats. While sitting toasty and warm, sip on fine wine, cocktails, and canapés as you enjoy 360° views of iconic London landmarks such as Tower Bridge, St Paul’s Cathedral, and The Shard.

WHAT TO WORKOUT IN: Lululemon TRAIN If your New Year's resolution is to hit the gym more, then what better way to inspire you to actually go than a new workout kit? Leaders in the game of fitness products, Lululemon's newest TRAIN collection is filled to the brim with essentials to ensure your gym game is chicer than ever. © Anthony Blasko SHOP NOW