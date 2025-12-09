Who is Inka Williams? All you need to know about Channing Tatum's model girlfriend

2025 was a big year for the OG Tumblr girls. Not only did the rise of Ozempic bring back a renewed (and highly problematic) fascination with all things heroine-chic, but Inka Williams and Channing Tatum soft-launched their relationship.

For the chronically online, Inka is a big deal. The 26-year-old was the ultimate internet muse during the 2010s. Born in Melbourne, Australia and raised in Bali, the model garnered a cult following for her island life aesthetic - crochet bikinis, salt-kissed hair and acai bowls very much included.

Who is Inka Williams?

Inka Williams was born on September 9 in 1999, to a French mother and an Australian father. She started modelling at a young age, signing with IMG Models during her early teens. She has worked with brands including Saint Laurent, Tag Heuer, Akoia Swim and Glassons.

She enjoyed a brief stint in London, trading in the sandy beaches of Uluwatu for the humming city, to help further her modelling career. It appears that she now splits her time living and working between London, Los Angeles, and her childhood home in Bali, Indonesia.

In 2019, the star launched her own fashion brand called She Is I, inspired by creations her mum made in the Eighties and Nineties.

When did Inka Williams and Channing Tatum start dating?

Channing and Inka are believed to have started dating in early 2025. The first public sighting of them together was at a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles in February 2025 - just a few months after his split from Zoë Kravitz, which was announced in October 2024. Their latest public outing came in October, when the duo attended the Roofman Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall.

© PA Images via Getty Images Channing Tatum and Inka Williams attending the screening of Roofman, at the Southbank Centre in October 2025

Before Zoë, Channing had relationships with singer Jessie J (2018–2020), and earlier, he was married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares a daughter, Everly Tatum, born in 2013.