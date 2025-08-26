Inside Zoë Kravitz's complex dating history: From Channing Tatum to Harry Styles

Zoë Kravitz sent the internet into a frenzy last week after being spotted kissing Harry Styles at Rita's in London. The co-stars were in town promoting their new film, Caught Stealing. Now, it seems the pair have taken their romance to the Italian capital, as they were recently filmed strolling through the streets of Rome – Zoë seen affectionately wrapping her arms around Harry. The actress oozed chic in a white mini dress and black bumps, while the singer opted for a casual pair of jeans and navy jacket.

While it's still unclear whether the duo are more than just friends, their recent outings have sparked romance whispers among fans. In 2022, Zoë opened up to ELLE about her approach to dating. "I feel optimistic about life, and I think that comes hand in hand with it," she shared.

"All my relationships in life – my friendships, my romantic relationships, my family – the journey is learning how to show up honestly. Sometimes we can't show up, and that's okay as long as we know how to communicate that we love those people."

In light of her budding new romance with Harry, HELLO! takes a closer look at the star's dating history.

Zoë Kravitz's dating history

© Getty Images Ben Foster and Zoe Kravitz in 2007 Ben Foster The star was in a relationship with fellow actor Ben Foster from 2007 to 2009. The X-Men star was eight years older than Zoë at the time and they made their first public appearance together at a fundraising gala.



© Getty Images Ezra Miller Ezra Miller Although their romance was never officially confirmed nor denied, Zoë and Ezra were romantically linked from 2010 to 2011. The pair met during the casting for their 2010 film Beware the Gonzo. "Ezra had the part and we met, before I was actually hired, just to get ready for a chemistry read, and there was chemistry. We became best friends immediately, and still are," she told Collider in 2011.



© Getty Images Zoe Kravitz and Penn Badgley in 2013 Penn Badgley Zoë dated the Gossip Girl alum from 2011 to 2013. Penn revealed that the pair had met in New York while he was filming the hit show and she was living in Brooklyn. He described their romance as "real, true, earth-shattering love" in an interview with Movieline.

© Getty Images Chris Pine Chris Pine The star was spotted with Chris Pine at a Coldplay concert in September 2014 and they later attended a party together at Tao Nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival. The pair remained on amicable terms and Chris even attended Zoë's rehearsal wedding dinner to Karl Glusman in 2019.



© Getty Images Zoe and Drake were linked in 2013 Drake Although Zoë dated the Canadian rapper in 2013, their relationship wasn't confirmed until 2017. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, a viewer asked the actress if the pair had ever dated. "We hung out for a minute. But we are very good friends. You know….We hung out a little bit. You know, it’s like how I hang out, I don't know how you hang out…" she replied.



© Getty Images Zoe Kravitz and singer Twin Shadow in 2016 Twin Shadow The pair met in 2015 when Zoë's band, Lolawolf, opened for Twin Shadow on tour. During a chat with Nylon in 2015, Twin Shadow gushed over the actress and shared that she has a "big heart". "Zoë really is so down-to-earth. She surprises you with how natural she is," he said.



© Getty Images Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman in 2019 Karl Glusman The former couple met through a mutual friend in 2016. "I love that it wasn't on an app and that it wasn't on a movie set. My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone – not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you – and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something," she told Vogue in 2019. Zoë and Karl got engaged in February 2018 and tied the knot in July 2019 at her father's three-story, 18th-century mansion in Paris. However, following 18 months of marriage, Zoë filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2021. The actress told ELLE in 2022 that Karl is an "incredible human being" and their divorce was "less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay. That’s the journey I’m on right now." "I just learned to think about who I am and what I want," she told GQ in November 2022. "You meet someone who’s amazing and wants to marry you, and there’s nothing wrong with that. If there’s nothing wrong, then why wouldn’t you do it? You love them and that’s what you do. It’s a hard question to ask yourself: 'Maybe I don’t want the thing that I’m supposed to want, a marriage, children, any of it. I don’t know if I want that at all.' That’s an uncomfortable question, especially for a woman to ask herself."