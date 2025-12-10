Beyoncé set to break 10-year Met Gala hiatus, returning as co-chair for 2026

And just like that, the announcement of the Met Gala co-chairs has come around once again, and in 2026, we've learned that Beyoncé is going to be joined by Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams to co-chair alongside President Anna Wintour.

This will be actress and singer Beyoncé's return to the Met Gala for the first time in 10 years. The last time she walked the museum's iconic steps was in 2016, she stunned in a nude-hued Givenchy gown adorned with flowers, when the theme was “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”

© Penske Media via Getty Images Beyonce at the 2016 Met Gala

Other notable names for next year's event include Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello and actress Zoë Kravitz, who will co-chair the Gala Host Committee, with members including Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Elizabeth Debicki, Paloma Elsesser and LISA, to name a few.

The 2026 theme, Costume Art, ties into an exhibition opening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 10, 2026 - just six days after the Met Gala takes place.

"Costume Art will be the first exhibition in The Met’s new, nearly 12,000-square-foot Galleries adjacent to the Great Hall, which will display The Costume Institute’s annual spring show," The Met Gala website explains.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Nicole Kidman at the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'

"This immensely creative and collaborative exhibition will demonstrate the Museum’s innovative and forward-thinking approach to presenting Costume Institute exhibitions and will highlight The Met's unique ability to position fashion within the context of more than 5,000 years of art represented in its collection."

While details have been revealed gradually, the dress code remains under wraps and is expected to be announced at a later date.

As always, the Met Gala will take place on the first Monday in May next year, and we're already so excited for the outfits.