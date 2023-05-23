Beyonce dined at Oswald's: We peek inside London’s most exclusive members club

It’s always been Beyonce’s world – we’ve just been living in it.

In case you (somehow) missed it, just this month she graced the UK for her Renaissance tour wearing the best slew of tour outfits we’ve ever seen, plus unofficially announced a brand new haircare line.

Beyonce uploaded a series of photos to her Instagram

Now she's revealed that during her whistle stop tour of London, the Formation singer cemented her status by making a stop off at Oswald’s club in Mayfair – one of the most exclusive private members club in London.

She certainly dressed for the occasion – Beyonce uploaded a series of images for her 309 million followers, wearing attire that gave the three piece suit an It-girl makeover. She wore an oversized black pinstripe blazer with matching short-shorts, and a grey and black bralet. She paired the look with black leather thigh-high boots and a triangle handbag from Talel Paris.

Jay-Z also spent time in London with the singer

From Prince William to Madonna to Victoria Beckham, the calibre of the members and guests who spend time behind Oswald’s navy blue doors is unrivalled.

But what makes this exquisite venue so exclusive? And who else hangs out in this exclusive hideaway? Here's everything you need to know...

What is Oswald’s?

One of the newer venues on London's private club roster, Oswald’s was opened in 2018 by Robin Birley - the 64-year-old businessman who also owns 5 Hertford Street. Birley is the second son of Lady Annabel Goldsmith, from her marriage to Mark Birley – the late club owner who founded the world famous Annabels. Birley's grandfather Sir Oswald was a royal portraitist who the club is named after.

What is the inside of Oswald’s like?

Images of the inside of Oswald’s are few and far between (thanks to its strict no photography policy). The eccentric English decor was designed by Tom Bell and Bruce Cavill. Think plush burnt orange sofas, gilded mirrors, decadent paintings and the wine cellar of dreams. A portrait of Birley's grandfather Sir Oswald hangs behind the reception desk.

@Beyonce

In Beyonce’s Instagram post she uploaded a photo of her classic Oswald’s coaster and some nougat packaged up from Birley’s Bakery – Robin's patisserie on Cale Street in Chelsea. Nougat and no photos? Our kind of club.

Which famous people have visited Oswald's?

Let’s just say that Queen Bey isn’t the only royalty to have visited the club. Oswald’s recently held a private event on the eve of King Charles III’s coronation, with guests including Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Anne, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece. Prince William was also famously 'papped' stepping out of the club in 2021. The Beckham's are regulars, Princess Eugenie celebrated her wedding anniversary there, and everybody who is somebody, from Rod Stewart to Ivanka Trump has frolicked in the aristo and A-list hotspot.

© Photographer:magic curley blitz Prince Albert of Monaco was joined by his wife, Princess Charlene at Oswald's

Where is Oswald’s?

The club is located at 25 Albermarle street in Mayfair.

