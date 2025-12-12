10 Best fashion moments from holiday movies to get you inspired

Being a fashion snob during the festive period is quite the challenge. Kitsch, polyester-ridden Christmas jumpers line the London underground, questionably-coloured corduroys are unearthed en masse and mornings are spent plucking sequins from the carpet after rowdy work parties the night before.

However, the season has one redeeming quality - Christmas movies. We owe costume designers a great deal, but for those who are - to paraphrase the late, great André Leon Talley - “starved for beauty,” their work feels especially vital during this trying time.

From Keira Knightley’s Y2K accessories in Love Actually (cue the “I look quite pretty” vocal stim) to Christine Baranski's glorious Old Hollywood-inspired outerwear in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, there are plenty of cinematic costumes to feast your eyes on during cosy season.

So, without further ado, we present the best fashion moments from Christmas flicks below.

Best fashion moments from Christmas flicks:

1/ 10 Martha May Whovier in How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) Who: Christine Baranski as Martha May Whovier in How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) What: An Old Hollywood-inspired opera coat crafted from plush baby blue velvet with cloud-like trims - reminiscent of 1940s-1950s style. Deserving of all the praise due to its unapologetic glamour and reflection of the Whos' enamour with materialism. Costume Designer: Rita Ryack

2/ 10 Amanda Woods in The Holiday (2006) Who: Cameron Diaz as Amanda Woods in The Holiday (2006) What: A shearling-trimmed coat from Christian Dior’s autumn/winter 2005 collection designed by John Galliano. A 10/10 archival fashion reference that mirrors the character's upmarket lifestyle in the Hollywood Hills - which is a far cry from her quaint Surrey surroundings. Costume Designer: Marlene Stewart

3/ 10 Kim Boggs in Edward Scissorhands (1990) Who: Winona Ryder as Kim Boggs in Edward Scissorhands (1990) What: A strapless dress made from off-white silk with a lightly dotted gauze layer over the top and layered skirts, featuring 3/4 length sleeves, a large silk-covered buckle, silk around the neckline which repeats around the sleeves and a row of small buttons. The look has direct bridal references, hinting at the romantic storyline between Kim and Edward's complex relationship and the purity of character they both share. Costume Designer: Colleen Atwood

4/ 10 Haynes Sisters in White Christmas (1954) Who: Rosemary Clooney as Betty Haynes and Vera-Ellen as Judy Haynes in White Christmas (1954) What: Matching aqua blue 1950s lace dresses with full skirts and long gloves, referencing the decade's elegant silhouettes, dramatically completed by huge showgirl feather fans. The striking hue and fanciful design of the ornate looks symbolise the sisters' careers on Broadway during the period. Costume Designer: Edith Head

5/ 10 © Love Actually Juliet in Love Actually (2003) Who: Keira Knightley as Juliet in Love Actually (2003) What: An off-the-shoulder top featuring a bardot silhouette, a timeless cream colourway and a subtly cropped, Y2K-inspired fit. Juliet's look pays homage to classic Noughties trends of the time, with the white colourway representing her pure intentions (i.e. not breaking lover boy's heart but instead offering closure) and adding a festive touch. Costume Designer: Joanna Johnston

6/ 10 Georgie in Chalet Girl (2011) Who: Tamsin Egerton as Georgie in Chalet Girl (2011) What: A cobalt blue, cropped ski jacket layered over a grey tank top and teamed with black salopettes and a furry headband. Georgie clearly hails from an elite socio-economic background where £300 highlights and bi-annual ski trips are the norm, which is reflected by her plush fur accessories and fitted snow gear. Costume Designer: Leonie Hartard

7/ 10 Meredith Morton in The Family Stone (2005) Who: Sarah Jessica Parker as Meredith Morton in The Family Stone (2005) What: A vintage-inspired, grey skirt suit complete with a single-breasted design and heels (how very Carrie Bradshaw). An uptight figure in the film, Meredith's grey suit leans into the need for uniformity and structure - something very much lacking in her partner's family dynamic. Costume Designer: Shay Cunliffe

8/ 10 © Love Actually Mia in Love Actually (2003) Who: Heike Makatsch as Mia in Love Actually (2003) What: A classic black turtleneck that made Steve Jobs-inspired style look chic (but still - damn her). Villainous too her core, Mia's tight-fitting look mirrors her open sensuality, framing her figure for all to see including her boss. Costume Designer: Joanna Johnston

9/ 10 Susan Walker in Miracle on 34th Street (1994) Who: Mara Wilson as Susan Walker in Miracle on 34th Street (1994) What: A festive plaid coat-dress with a sweet pleated skirt (very on-trend), a peacoat design and double-breasted button detailing. Connoting festivity and school-girl charm, Susan's plaid look translates her childlike innocence in longing for a father. Costume Designer: Kathy O’Rear