Cruz Beckham and girlfriend Jackie Apostel twin in statement looks

Despite their controversial presence in the fashion industry, Christmas jumpers have managed to infiltrate the celebrity sphere. The kitsch designs have caught the attention of stars from Taylor Swift to Sofia Coppola, representing an overwhelming desire to snuggle down in time for December 25.

Who did we not expect to dabble with the trend? Cruz Beckham, who stepped out alongside his girlfriend Jackie Apostel in New York, sporting matching, festive green knits that made for the cutest couple moment.

The 20-year-old singer unknowingly twinned with his 30-year-old model partner, the latter of which snapped a playful lift selfie subsequently shared via social media. Jackie wrote: “this was not planned,” alongside the image, which depicted Cruz wearing an oversized, cable-knit jumper teamed with black jeans and Converse.

© @cruzbeckham The couple twinned in bottle green knitwear

Jackie mirrored his casual aesthetic, slipping into a similar sweater with retro graphic detailing, baggy trousers and point-toe boots in black. She wore her brunette hair swept up into an influencer-approved slicked-back bun, concealing her face with her phone.

Vibrant green colourways have become a staple in the model’s East Coast wardrobe. In addition to the sweet selfie, she dropped a carousel of Carrie Bradshaw-coded photos from her Manhattan getaway, her looks spanning a buttery leather jacket in bottle green, leather gloves in Bottega’s signature parakeet green colourway, Americana blue jeans, New York Yankees baseball caps and grey woollen outerwear.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage The duo attended the 'Victoria Beckham' World Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair in October

The duo are never without a statement look or two. Back in November, Cruz took to the stage to perform some tracks from his new album and was pictured afterwards embracing his partner backstage.

For the performance, Cruz donned a vibrant red hoodie and blue jeans. However, it was his choice of accessories that caught our attention. The musician tied his casual look together with a cow-print belt - nodding to the ongoing captivation with the design that has arisen during 2025.