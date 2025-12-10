Jackie Apostel takes royal style cues from Princess Diana and Princess Kate in trending pillbox hat

Move over knitted hoods and triangle scarves, there’s a new trending accessory for the winter season, and it pays homage to the swinging 60s in all its glory.

Enter the pillbox hat.

Leading the It-girl charge and championing the accessory for the cosy season ahead is Brazilian-German musician and girlfriend of Cruz Beckham, Jackie Apostel.

© @jackie.apostel Jackie's elegant ensemble is a nod to 60s style in all its glory

Posting to her Instagram feed, Jackie shared a sleek, chic stylistic snap of herself with the caption ‘december ref’, the 29-year-old can be seen posing in a dreamy cheetah print fur trimmed coat from Charlotte Simone and a black pillbox hat, worn slightly tilted on top of a slick back bun.

© @jackie.apostel Audrey Hepburn will forever be a style muse for the fashion obsessed

The next image in the carousel clearly proves Jackie’s inspiration behind the look, a screenshot of multiple Audrey Hepburn images from her prime in a variation of pillbox hats.

What is a pillbox hat?

First popularised by Jackie Kennedy, the pillbox hat is a work of millinery art, named for its resemblance to old cylindrical pill containers. Consisting of a small, brimless hat with a flat top, usually in either a round or oval shape and featuring straight upright sides, the pillbox is a delicate occasionwear statement.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales' iconic bright blue pillbox hat was designed by milliner Gina Foster

The stylish headwear option has been a constant go-to in royal wardrobes for decades, championed on repeat by Diana, Princess of Wales, throughout the late 80s and early 90s.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales isn't afraid of a pop of colour, just like her late mother-in-law

Fast forward to the 21st century, the Princess of Wales has been spotted taking style cues from her late mother-in-law on multiple occasions, styling a variety of pillbox colourways to match her on-duty outfits.

© Getty Images The statement style is flooding the street-style scene at the minute, worn by It-Girls around the globe

For AW25, the structured headwear statement is back in a big way, with cult favourite brands like Queens of Archive fuelling the trend with a new collaboration with fashion stylist, Rachel Bakewell. The new collection, which launched earlier this week online, features pillbox-style hats made in luxurious faux fur. Coined the ‘hot hat to have this season’ Rachel was inspired by: “The iconic shapes of the 1960s - pillbox, cloche, and toque - have long fascinated me, and I aimed to reinterpret these vintage silhouettes with a modern twist.”

If you’re in the market for an elegant answer to cosy dressing this festive season, a pillbox hat is set to be the next big thing in cold-weather dressing.