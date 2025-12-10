Blake Lively’s ruby red bustier dress is perfect for Christmas Day

For lovers of all things fashion, the festive season is by far one of the most magical times of the year for dressing to impress.

From sequin mini dresses and crystal-encrusted sheer tights, to cosy knitted co-ords and tiny handbags only big enough to house a lipstick and singular house key, holiday dressing is as fun as it is festive.

Leading the charge in ruby red for the silly season ahead on Tuesday night was Taylor Swift's best friend, Blake Lively.

Spotted out and about in New York City, attending her Blake Brown and Stoney Clover Holiday Pop Up in Soho, the Hollywood heavyweight oozed gilded glamour in a bustier midi dress that would be perfect for Christmas Day.

© GC Images Blake was all smiles in her £1,067 dress

Opting for ‘The Alice Dress’ from British-based handmade fashion label, Annina, the 38-year-old actress looked utterly radiant. Crafted from crimson silk taffeta and featuring a deep, bustier neckline embellished with a matching silk ruffle, the one-of-a-kind frock pays homage to Bavarian folklore and old-world glamour.

© GC Images Her green jewellery accented the red dress perfectly

To accompany her look and add even more festive flair to the ensemble, Blake added a statement emerald drop necklace from Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry around her neck, a pair of matching earrings and a selection of rings in the same pine tree green tone.

© GC Images Her shoe choice for the event was just as eye-catching as the rest of her look

On her feet, she slipped into a set of dazzling crocodile print pointed-toe pumps, complete with a bow ribbon accent at the back and twinkling diamante straps on the front.

Her hair for the occasion was left out in a bouncy, curled style, the majority of the volume cascading over one shoulder.

Bustier dresses have had a choke hold on the fashion set in recent months, with many A-Lister names sporting the sculpted silhouette on lavish red carpet occasions around the globe. The 2025 Governors Awards saw Jennifer Lopez, Sydney Sweeney, Tessa Thompson and Chase Infiniti all don buster options, H! Fashion’s Lauren Ramsay explained: “The structured, corset-like bodice sculpts the torso and lifts the bust, creating a dramatic sweetheart or curved shape silhouette across the chest. The look channels classic couture corsetry while feeling sultry and powerful.”

If you’re still stuck for what to wear to your festive engagements this month, rest assured that bustier designs will have heads turning.