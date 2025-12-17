Gwyneth Paltrow steps out with kids Apple and Moses in first joint red carpet appearance

Gwyneth Paltrow was a proud mom on Tuesday night at the New York City premiere of Marty Supreme, as she walked the red carpet with her children Apple and Moses Martin.

The family looked chic as they marked their first joint red carpet appearance as a trio, with their smiles suggesting the significance of the moment. Gwyneth shares Apple and Moses with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

© Getty Images Gwyneth was joined by her kids Apple and Moses on Tuesday night

The actress, who stars in the Josh Safdie-directed flick alongside Timothée Chalamet and Fran Drescher, stunned in a black gown featuring a bow on one shoulder and a thigh slit. She added black heels and a swipe of red lipstick to complete the look, with her blonde hair worn straight down past her shoulders.

Apple, 21, was her mom's mini-me in a simple black gown with a scoop neckline and a back cutout. She wore her blonde locks in an elegant updo and added diamond earrings. Her 19-year-old brother, Moses, looked dapper in a gray blazer over a blue, partially-untucked button-up shirt and striped tie. He completed the outfit with off-white trousers and brown shoes.

Gwyneth's new film follows aspiring ping pong champion Marty Mauser, "a young man with a dream no one respects" who "goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness", according to the synopsis.

The Oscar winner portrays Kay Stone, a retired film star who becomes romantically involved with Marty. Pictures of Gwyneth and Timothée kissing on set went viral in October 2024, sparking a strong reaction from her two kids.

© WireImage This marked the trio's first joint appearance on a red carpet

"I mean, my daughter's so cool and so punk rock that she's like, 'Mom, this is awesome!'" Gwyneth told The Hollywood Reporter. "And my son was like, 'Oh my God, I don't want to see this.' He was kind of mortified."

She added that Apple and Moses typically avoid watching her on the big screen. "It's funny, they haven't really seen me in movies. Historically, they like me home, as Mom, and they don't like to engage with the outside perspective of who I am."

© WireImage The pair were excited to see their mom on the big screen

"But I do think they're actually excited to see this film because now they're grown up and they can make this separation," she continued. "I'm sure they'll gag when I'm having a make-out scene, of course."

The mom of two hilariously recounted how Moses responded to seeing the film at the Los Angeles premiere on December 8, after watching the love scenes between her and Timothée.

© Getty Pictures of Gwyneth and Timothée on set went viral

"He was like this," she said on Late Night with Seth Meyers, bringing her hands over her face. "The whole time. Yeah, not into that…I did warn him." Gwyneth stepped away from acting for several years to focus on raising her family and on building her billion-dollar wellness brand, Goop.

Marty Supreme provided the perfect re-entry into the industry, as she shared on the show. "My kids were all going to college, and I had an empty nest. I was thinking about what my purpose is and 'What am I doing?'" she recalled. Apple is studying law, history, and society at Vanderbilt University, while Moses attends Brown University and also fronts a band, People I've Met.

© Instagram Gwyneth is an empty nester

"I was kind of down, then I learned about Josh Safdie and the movies he made, and then it was Timothée Chalamet, and it was shooting in New York, where I grew up," Gwyneth continued.

"I thought, 'You know what? I'm just going to do it', and I'm so glad I did because I'm really, really proud of the movie, it's very unique."