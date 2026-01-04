Critics Choice Awards 2026: The best dressed celebrities on the red carpet

We’re just days into the New Year, and the world's most famed names in television and film are already back doing what they do best - donning decadent gowns and suave suiting styles on an awards ceremony red carpet for all to see.

Sunday, January 4th, marks one of the first major award ceremonies of the season, the Critics Choice Awards. Held annually at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the celebratory night honours and acknowledges excellence in both film and television from the year that was 2025.

In terms of standouts in both the small and silver screen, 2025 was ripe with some of the best screenplays, adaptations and originals, making the 31st Critics Choice Awards one of the most anticipated to date.

This year, Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet goes head-to-head with Leonardo DiCaprio for the title of best actor. Timothée is nominated for the recently released sports drama Marty Supreme, and Leonardo for One Battle After Another. Best actress nominations are equally as tight, Amanda Seyfried up for her role in The Testament of Ann Lee and Emma Stone for her impeccable performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' Bugonia.

Other notable names up for nomination include Ariana Grande for Wicked: For Good, Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein, Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value and Paul Mescal for Hamnet.

As expected, the awards ceremony is an illustrious affair which calls for a head-turning ensemble to match. From gilded sheer dresses and strapless gowns, to one-of-a-kind custom-made gowns and suiting styles fit for a King, here are all the very best dressed stars in attendance at Sunday night's Critics Choice Awards.

© Getty Images Audrey Nuna Calling on Marc Jacobs to dress her for the evening, Audrey Nuna turned heads in a structured black circular-shaped dress and matching heels.

© Getty Images EJAE South Korean and American singer-songwriter, EJAE, made a case for classical dress codes in a corsetted black gown made from luxe satin fabric.



© Getty Images Aliyah Mastin Bridal-chic was on the cards for Aliyah Mastin, who wore a strapless tulle white dress, accented with a voluminous ruffle train and boning bodice detailing.

© Getty Images Krys Marsha Looking utterly elegant and glowing whilst holding her baby bump, Krys Marsha proved the power of tonal hues in a cream skirt and lace longsleeve bodysuit moment.

© Getty Images Danielle Brooks Proving that the 'sheer dress' trend is sticking around for yet another season was Danielle Brooks, who opted for a figure-hugging black off-the-shoulder gown.

© WireImage Erin Doherty Dazzling like a diamond, The Crown's Erin Doherty caught the attention of many in a strapless satin teal gown, designed to look like a precious gemstone.

© Getty Images Owen Cooper Adolescence star Owen Cooper kept his occasion attire for the evening casual but elevated, styling a Bottega Veneta leather jacket with brown trousers and square-toe boots.

© WireImage Jeff Goldblum King of all things suave style, Jeff Goldblum stepped out on the red carpet in a classic James Bond-approved tuxedo.

© WireImage Jackie Tohn Vibrant yellow was Jackie Tohn's colourway of choice for the evening; the American actress and musician turning heads in a structured, floor-length gown.

© WireImage Arden Cho Arden Cho championed soft lilac hues in the form of a dreamy off-the-shoulder gown, proving that subtle tones are definitely in for SS26.



© Getty Images Erin Lim Rhodes Erin Lim Rhodes opted for a sleek strapless bistier velvet black gown with gold fringe peplum waist detailing.

